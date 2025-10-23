West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated, Highway Blocked For Hours | X

West Bengal: Tensions erupted in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, October 22, after an idol of Hindu deity Kali was found desecrated in a temple at Kakdwip's Suryanagar village. The incident led to widespread protests and a prolonged highway blockade by locals.

Police said the situation turned volatile as villagers refused to immerse the idol, alleging administrative indifference.

Idol Found Damaged, Highway Blocked

According to officials, locals gathered outside the temple early on Wednesday after discovering the damaged idol. The news spread rapidly, leading to a large crowd assembling on the national highway that runs through the region. Protesters placed the damaged idol on the road and blocked traffic for several hours, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

The West Bengal Police said on social media that the blockade caused severe disruption, with several ambulances carrying patients stuck for hours. “When the agitators did not relent and started pelting stones at the police, minimum force was resorted to by the police to disperse the mob,” the statement said. The police added that a probe is underway to identify those behind the desecration and the violence that followed. The idol was later immersed after prolonged persuasion by the authorities.

Additionally, a senior police officer told The Hindu, “The situation has turned communal, so we have to wait,” indicating that efforts were on to contain tensions and trace the miscreants.