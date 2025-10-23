Kedarnath & Yamunotri Temples Close For Winter As Char Dham Yatra 2025 Concludes |

Dehradun: Kedarnath and Yamunotri, two of Uttarakhand’s revered Char Dham shrines, officially closed their doors for the winter on Thursday, October 23, 2025, marking the end of this year’s pilgrimage season. The closures coincided with the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya.

At Kedarnath, the day began with special prayers and rituals. The temple, decorated with thousands of flowers, drew devotees from across the country for a final darshan of Lord Shiva before it closed at 8:30 a.m. The Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedar was then carried in a ceremonial procession to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where winter worship will continue for the next six months.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the ceremony, offering prayers and expressing gratitude to all stakeholders for ensuring a smooth and record-breaking pilgrimage season. Over four million devotees visited the Char Dham shrines this year, reflecting the impact of improved infrastructure and efficient management by the state government.

Meanwhile, at Yamunotri, the temple closed around 12:30 p.m. following a brief Vedic ceremony. The idol of Goddess Yamuna was carried in a grand procession to her winter abode in Kharsali village, where she will be worshipped until the temple reopens on Akshay Tritiya next spring. Hundreds of devotees, priests, and local residents attended the ceremony, chanting hymns in praise of the Goddess. The Yamunotri pilgrimage season began on April 30 and saw a steady flow of visitors despite occasional challenging weather conditions.

With the closure of Kedarnath and Yamunotri, the Char Dham pilgrimage season for 2025 officially concludes. The remaining shrines at Badrinath and Gangotri are expected to close in the coming days, after which the Himalayas will enter their winter quiet, and the deities will remain in their respective winter abodes.