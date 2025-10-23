PIB Fact Checks Video Showing PM Modi Promoting Investment Platform, Says It Is Fake

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked a viral video falsely depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform on Thursday. Debunking the claims, PIB clarified, "This is a digitally manipulated fake video."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, Prime Minister Modi is portrayed urging people to invest Rs 21,000 to earn up to Rs 3,50,000 per month.

Sharing the video, PIB stated, "A video circulating on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment platform, appealing to citizens to invest Rs 21,000 and earn up to Rs 3,50,000 per month."

In the video, PM Modi can be heard saying, "My beloved fellow citizens, today I speak to you not only as the Prime Minister of India, but also as a friend who believes in the strength of every citizen and in the great future of our nation. India stands at the threshold of a new economic era—an era where technology and human power are coming together to create stability, prosperity, and opportunities for all."

"Allow me to introduce an initiative that has the potential to completely transform your life. This initiative is the Quantum AI Platform—an innovative system developed with the help of leading experts of our time, including Mr Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. Together with our esteemed Finance Minister, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, we have directly engaged with these experts to ensure this technology is used for the benefit of every Indian. And today, I proudly announce: this technology is now in our hands," he says.

PIB cautioned the public against falling victim to such scams and warned social media users about videos promoting fraudulent investment platforms or products.