 VIDEO: Hyderabad Man Trapped In Russia-Ukraine War Pleads For Rescue; Asaduddin Owaisi Urges MEA To Act
His family claims that he had gone to Russia earlier this year in search of a construction job but was tricked by agents and pushed into the battlefield.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad Man Trapped In Russia-Ukraine War, Pleads For Rescue; Asaduddin Owaisi Urges MEA To Act | X

Hyderabad, October 23: In a shocking turn of events, a video has surfaced on social media in which a man has claimed that he is stranded in Russia and being forced to fight the war against Ukraine. His family claims that he had gone to Russia earlier this year in search of a construction job but was tricked by agents and pushed into the battlefield.

Viral Video

In a self-recorded video from Russia, he can be seen appealing for help. Sharing the video message from the Ukraine border, 37-year-old Mohammad Ahmed from Hyderabad said he was deceived by an agent named Adil who had promised him a job in Russia. He said he fears for his life and wants to return to India as soon as possible.

Wife Writes To EAM S. Jaishankar

His wife Afsha Begum has written to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, seeking immediate intervention into the matter. AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi met Ahmed's family and raised the issue publicly.

Owaisi Confirms Efforts Underway

Owaisi said he has contacted the Foreign Secretary’s Office and confirmed that efforts are underway to bring the trapped Indians back. He revealed that apart from Ahmed, three others - Anoop Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Sumit Kumar from Haryana and Rajasthan - are also stranded in similar conditions.

“I was made to wait for 25 days with the assurance of a job, but later I was forced into a combat role without any knowledge,” Ahmed said in the video.

Ahmed's Statement

He further added that he had tried for other jobs after reaching Russia but was never paid. “With no other option left, I agreed to a job without realising it would send me to the battlefield,” he said.

Ahmed said that out of the 25 men in his group, 17 have died, including one Indian national in the video. He also alleged that when four others refused to follow orders, they were threatened with death and told that their families would be informed they died in a drone or bomb attack.

Ahmed Sustains Injury

Ahmed said he had sustained a leg fracture and was given only a day’s rest before being expected to return to the frontlines. "If the agent had given me the promised job, I would never have been lured into this."

Owaisi urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Moscow to take immediate action on humanitarian grounds.

“Despite repeated government warnings, innocent Indians are being misled by fake agents promising jobs in Russia. They are being made to sign contracts and sent to war zones. The government must rescue them before it’s too late,” said Owaisi.

Family Urges PM Modi's Intervention

The family of Mohammad Ahmed has also appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar through social media. They have requested immediate diplomatic intervention to ensure the safe return of Ahmed and the other Indians stranded in the war.

