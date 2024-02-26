Gujarat News: Surat Man Lured By YouTube Video Of Easy Money In Russia Killed in Ukraine War |

A family in Surat, Gujarat, is mourning the loss of their son, Hamil Mangukia, who died in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hamil, lured by the promise of high salaries and easy work in Russia through a YouTube video, joined the Russian army as a security helper but ended up in the warzone.

Suresh Mangukia, Hamil's uncle, shared details about their last conversation with Hamil, a day before the incident on February 21st. "The last WhatsApp call from Hamil was on February 20th," Suresh said. "He assured us that there was no problem and not to worry. The call lasted for an hour and a half, and everyone in the family spoke to him."

Hamil learned about the opportunity through a YouTube video

Suresh further revealed that Hamil learned about the opportunity through a YouTube video that portrayed joining the Russian army as simple, with no combat or dangerous tasks involved. The video promised salaries of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.5 lakh per month for basic tasks like building evacuation and moving belongings. Additionally, the video claimed benefits like government ID cards, accommodation, and even permanent residency.

Inspired by the video, Hamil decided to join the Russian army. His father, Ashvin Mangukia, met the agent who facilitated the process in Mumbai. "The agent, Moin, is originally from Rajasthan but holds Russian PR," Ashvin said. "He works with another agent named Faisal Khan, who operates from Dubai, and Ramiz, who is based in Russia. All of them are Indian nationals."

Similar cases come to fore

Ashvin also revealed that several other young men from India were lured by the promise of high salaries and joined the Russian army under similar contracts. "There were four Indians in the warzone, including Hamil and three youths from Hyderabad," he said. "They transported Hamil's body in a truck after his death."

The Mangukia family is now preparing to travel to Russia to receive Hamil's body. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of misinformation and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals seeking better opportunities. It highlights the need for caution against online scams and the importance of verifying information before making life-altering decisions.