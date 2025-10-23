'From Nag Missile System To 30mm Naval Surface Gun': Centre Approves ₹79,000-crore Proposals For Armed Forces

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday cleared several major proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

The council granted Acceptance of Necessity to major proposals for the Indian Army, including the purchase of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mark-II, Ground-Based Mobile Electronic Intelligence System, and High Mobility Vehicles fitted with Material Handling Cranes.

The new Nag Missile System will strengthen the Army's capabilities in destroying enemy tanks, bunkers and other field fortifications. The electronic intelligence system will enable ongoing surveillance of adversary signal transmissions, whilst the new vehicles will enhance logistical operations and transportation of heavy machinery across difficult terrain.

For the Indian Navy, clearances were granted for acquiring Landing Platform Docks, 30-millimetre Naval Surface Guns, Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes, Electro-Optical Infrared Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for the 76-millimetre Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The Landing Platform Docks will provide the Navy with the capability to execute large-scale amphibious operations in conjunction with the Army and Air Force. These ships will also serve in peacekeeping missions and humanitarian or disaster relief activities.

The Advanced Lightweight Torpedo, created by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory within the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is capable of targeting both conventional and nuclear submarines. The new 30-millimetre guns will bolster the Navy and Coast Guard's capacity for counter-piracy actions and low-intensity maritime operations.