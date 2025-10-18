Uttar Pradesh News: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath Flag Off First Batch Of BrahMos Supersonic Missiles From Lucknow; VIDEO

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath flag off the first batch of supersonic BrahMos missiles from Lucknow unit, marking a milestone in India’s defense self-reliance | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 18: A new milestone in India’s defense self-reliance was achieved on Saturday as Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of supersonic BrahMos missiles produced at the Lucknow unit of BrahMos Aerospace Limited. The event echoed with patriotic fervor as the missiles departed amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Chief Minister Praises BrahMos Production

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed BrahMos as “the most capable weapon to protect not only India but also our friendly countries across the world.” He said that the missile’s production in Lucknow, realized through the efforts of Rajnath Singh, fulfills Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision and marks a proud moment for the nation.

Symbol of National Security and Prosperity

“BrahMos, developed in Lucknow through the efforts of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has become a symbol of national prosperity. Only when citizens are safe can they sleep peacefully, and the Lucknow-made missile ensures the safety and prosperity of the entire nation. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for this,” he remarked.

UP Defense Manufacturing Corridor Progress

Highlighting the success of the UP Defense Manufacturing Corridor, the Chief Minister recalled that it was first announced at the 2018 Investors Summit, with one of the two national corridors allotted to Uttar Pradesh. Work is progressing across six nodes—Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot—with major projects including BrahMos in Lucknow, Bharat Dynamics Limited in Jhansi, and AK-203 rifles in Amethi. Over 2,500 acres have been allotted so far, generating employment for more than 15,000 youth.

Youth Employment and Innovation

Yogi added that the BrahMos facility employs ITI, polytechnic, and engineering graduates, aligning national security with youth employment and self-reliance. The state government, in partnership with IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU, is also setting up two Centers of Excellence to promote defense technology and innovation.

Also Watch:

Economic and Strategic Impact

Calling Lucknow a hub of defense, industry, and development, the Chief Minister said the DG of BrahMos handed over a ₹40 crore GST cheque during the event. He noted that annual production of 100 missiles—to rise to 150—will generate ₹150–200 crore in GST, strengthening both the state’s and the nation’s economy. “Lucknow’s land is now yielding gold—ensuring national security while driving prosperity,” he remarked, assuring additional land for DRDO if required.