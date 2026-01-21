Uttar Pradesh Signs $25 Billion MoU At Davos, Lines Up Major Investments Across Solar, EV & Manufacturing

UP Govt Signs $25 Billion MoU With AM Green At Davos For Mega Data Centre |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with AM Green Group at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos for a proposed $25 billion investment to set up one of India’s largest advanced compute data centres, anchoring a broader investment push across digital infrastructure, renewable energy and electric mobility.

The MoU, signed through Invest UP, covers the development of a 1 gigawatt compute data centre in Greater Noida to support the fast-expanding demand for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads. Officials said the agreement represents one of the largest digital infrastructure commitments announced by a state government in India to date.

The project will be executed in phases, with the first phase targeted for completion by 2028 and the full 1 gigawatt capacity expected to become operational by 2030. The facility is designed to serve global hyperscalers, frontier research labs, enterprises and India’s emerging sovereign AI ecosystem. According to the company, the centre will deploy nearly five lakh advanced chipsets and will run on 24x7 carbon-free power sourced from wind, solar and pumped storage assets.

State officials said the investment is expected to attract substantial foreign direct investment, create thousands of high-skill jobs and catalyse a wider ecosystem around data centre construction, cloud services, hardware manufacturing, specialised cooling technologies and AI software development.

Alongside the flagship data centre deal, Uttar Pradesh signed multiple sector-specific MoUs aimed at strengthening its clean energy and manufacturing base. Inox GFL Group committed ₹10,500 crore to set up a 2 GW solar power project and a 3 GW solar module manufacturing plant in the state, a move expected to significantly expand renewable energy capacity while boosting domestic manufacturing and employment.

In electric mobility, the state signed an MoU worth ₹1,100 crore with the TWI Group of Companies to establish India’s first hybrid electric motorcycle manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. The project is expected to support technology transfer, build a local component ecosystem and contribute to the state’s efforts to position itself as a hub for next-generation mobility solutions.

The investment pipeline was further expanded with Sweden-based Promoteq signing an MoU to explore manufacturing opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. The company plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Lucknow with a proposed investment of ₹500 crore and has also expressed interest in unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Policy, aligning with the state’s defence industrial corridor programme.

In addition to the MoUs, the Uttar Pradesh delegation held strategic meetings with several multinational and Indian companies, including Bayer Consumer Health, REC Ltd, Relisat, Cognizant and Jubilant Bhartia Group, to explore long-term collaborations across digital infrastructure, clean energy, industrial manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Officials said the outcomes at Davos underline Uttar Pradesh’s strategy to attract large-scale global capital into high-growth sectors and to build a diversified industrial base aligned with artificial intelligence infrastructure, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.