Legislature Is Cornerstone Of Democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath At AIPOC In Lucknow

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the valedictory session of the three-day 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. Welcoming the distinguished guests to Uttar Pradesh, he described the legislature as the cornerstone of democracy. As the custodian of the Constitution, the legislature not only provides the framework for law-making in the country but also serves as a vital platform for shaping comprehensive development policies.

He said Justice, Equality, and Fraternity, enshrined in the Constitution, constitute the very soul of Indian democracy, and emphasized that the laws guiding the delivery of justice are deliberated and enacted within the legislature.

He added, “The law on how justice is to be obtained is prepared on the platform of the legislature. The platform of the legislature also becomes the site for the action plan, enabling government schemes to contribute to the establishment of an egalitarian society. The legislature presents an example of fraternity, where coordination happens through dialogue, even between consensus and dissent.”

Chief Minister Yogi said, “The supreme institution of democracy in the country is extremely strong, and it is an inspiration for the world. Through the people's representatives in the House, the voice of the person sitting on the last rung can be heard strongly, and Parliament is the focal point of this inspiration. Schemes are made in the country through it.”

CM Yogi Adityanath, who has been a Lok Sabha member five times, said, “While staying in Parliament, I learned how government activities, mutual behavior and programs under rules can be advanced in ordinary life. If the Assembly-Council just observes and trains on the rules and regulations of Parliament, it will have a lot of ease in conducting its House.”

Chief Minister said, “Satish Mahana took over the responsibility of Speaker of the Assembly in 2022, then I told him that 20 starred questions are listed in question hour, but in one and a quarter hour question hour, only two or three members get to speak. Can we also take it forward on the lines of Parliament? On this, he immediately made changes in the rules. Now in one and a quarter hours, 20 starred questions and two-three supplementary questions with each question. Questioners and answering ministers both come fully prepared. Greater participation of people's representatives is seen in the House. Parliament became an inspiration for us. We have the largest democratic institution as Parliament. If we are doing something, Parliament becomes its base; reverence for it is the duty of every Indian.”

Chief Minister Yogi mentioned Prime Minister's statement 'India is the mother of democracy', then said that the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, used to say that the villages have realized the concept of Gram Swaraj. In the country, there may be differences in appearance, food habits, attire, but the whole of India speaks and thinks with one sentiment, one gesture. Its faith is one. Parliament is the most powerful medium to connect that faith. If we strengthen Parliament as an ideal, the legislature will become stronger and more powerful.

Chief Minister Yogi called the six important resolutions passed in the conference praiseworthy and said that the Prime Minister had asked to make a 25-year action plan during Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We are moving forward with the resolve to realize the vision of 'Vision 2047-Viksit Bharat’

Chief Minister said that more than 300 members from the ruling and opposition sides became participants in the 24-hour discussion on 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh'. After starting the discussion, he stayed for a while, then had to go for other administrative works and meetings. At 11 pm, he came back to the House, and even then, there was a competition to speak. Very good suggestions came. The benefit of every person's experience is extremely effective. In the Assembly-Council, people raised issues about development and also mentioned their responsibility for Viksit Bharat.

He added, “Viksit Bharat is not only the work of the Government of India and the Prime Minister, but discussions also happened on how we can become charioteers-soldiers of this campaign. By passing this resolution in this conference of Presiding Officers too, efforts have been given meaningful momentum in the direction of realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat with the goal of advancing it effectively.”

The Chief Minister lauded the smooth and disciplined functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and appreciated the adoption of a resolution mandating a minimum of 30 sittings annually. He said this initiative serves as an inspiration not only for Parliament and state legislatures, but also for municipal bodies, village panchayats, district panchayats, and block-level institutions.

Emphasizing that elected representatives form the backbone of development, he said that in an era driven by technology, governance cannot afford to fall behind. He recalled that when the concept of e-governance was introduced, the government decided to implement it without delay. Today, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Cabinet meetings, and the budget process have all been made completely paperless. The Chief Minister stressed that it is essential for elected representatives to remain technologically updated and that structured training and capacity-building initiatives are of utmost importance.

The Chief Minister noted that the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly consistently engages in meaningful deliberations on critical issues. He cited the extensive 37–38 hour discussion on the Sustainable Development Goals, during which clear targets were set. To ensure effective implementation, a high-level committee comprising ministers and Additional Chief Secretaries was constituted and is actively working towards achieving these goals.

He further mentioned that on Constitution Day, November 26, fundamental rights and fundamental duties were made a continuous subject of discussion in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. MLAs have been encouraged to take these discussions beyond the House and carry them to the block, area, and village panchayat levels.

Speaking on the vision of “Viksit Bharat- Viksit Uttar Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said, “Wide-ranging public participation was sought while preparing the vision document. With nearly 500 elected representatives across the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the government also conducted workshops involving 500 distinguished individuals from diverse fields, including retired Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, academicians, and scientists from Uttar Pradesh. Sector-wise responsibilities were assigned, and 75 groups were formed for all 75 districts. Each group visited at least three institutions and held discussions with various sections of society, including youth, farmers, and women’s self-help groups. As a result, nearly 98 lakh suggestions were received on the “Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh” portal. These inputs are now being processed with the support of IIT Kanpur using an AI-based tool, and the most relevant suggestions from different sectors will be incorporated into the final vision document. Once finalized, the document will be formally launched and will serve as a strong foundation for an effective action plan.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed that the approach of both the Speaker and the government is proactive rather than reactive. He said, “Even when the Speaker provides ample opportunity to the opposition, the government responds with maturity, maintaining balance and decorum.”

Praising the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said, “Both leaders actively participate in conferences across the country, going beyond the confines of legislative proceedings.” He described such conferences as valuable platforms for collective learning and knowledge-sharing.

The ceremony was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, along with dignitaries and representatives from various states and Union Territories.