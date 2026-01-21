Yogi Adityanath’s Nine-Year Push Redefines Uttar Pradesh’s Growth Story

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Once, the mention of Uttar Pradesh evoked discussions around a huge population, backwardness and limited resources. Today, that same Uttar Pradesh, on the strength of world-class infrastructure, fast connectivity and a robust logistics ecosystem, has carved out a new and powerful identity on India’s development map.

Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh in the last nearly nine years has not only framed policies, but implemented them on the ground, presenting a new model of development where road, rail, water and air, all four modes together are becoming the backbone of economic progress.

Uttar Pradesh is now not only the largest state in terms of population, but also a leading state in development, investment and connectivity.

Supported by world-class infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh is playing a decisive role in realizing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where roads provide speed, rivers show direction and air routes connect the state to the world.

Giving a new definition to development, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone by providing fresh momentum to inland water transport in India.

Developed on the Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly river system, National Waterway-1 (NW-1) has emerged as the country’s first inland waterway project. Stretching from Prayagraj to Haldia, this waterway is approximately 1,620 km long, of which nearly 1,100 km are already operational in Uttar Pradesh.

This is not just a transport route, but has become a lifeline logistics corridor for North India. Through NW-1, traditional trade and export centres such as Varanasi and Prayagraj are now directly connected to Kolkata and Haldia ports.

This has not only reduced transportation costs but has also promoted time-bound and environment-friendly logistics. Terminals such as Assi Ghat and Rajghat in Varanasi, along with floating terminals in Prayagraj and Ghazipur, demonstrate that Uttar Pradesh is now playing a leading role in a waterway-based economy as well.

Multi-modal logistics has emerged as the focal point of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strategy. The multi-modal logistics hub being developed at Dadri and the proposed multi-modal transport hub at Boraki are laying a strong foundation for the state’s industrial future.

Through these hubs, seamless transportation between road, rail and waterways will be possible, enabling industries to access raw materials easily and export finished products swiftly. This system is proving decisive in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a major manufacturing and warehousing hub.

In Uttar Pradesh, expressways are no longer just roads but have become the arteries of development. The Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link, Noida-Greater Noida and Delhi-Meerut Expressways have connected remote regions of the state with the capital and major industrial centres.

The country’s longest Ganga Expressway is also set to begin operations soon. Today, 55 percent of the country’s expressways are located in Uttar Pradesh. These expressways have not only brought about a historic reduction in travel time but have also led to the development of new industrial clusters, logistics parks, medical hubs and educational corridors along their routes.

At present, seven major expressways are operational and five new expressways are under construction, while surveys are underway for 10 expressways. Once completed, Uttar Pradesh will become the country’s leading state with a maximum of 22 expressways, sending a strong signal to investors.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made the expansion of air connectivity a key pillar of development. Today, 16 domestic airports are operational in the state, connecting even small and medium cities to the national aviation network. International airports operational in cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Kushinagar are placing religious, cultural and tourism centres firmly on the global map.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, now in its final stages of construction, is set to become a major aviation hub not only for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire North India region. Developed over approximately 5,000 hectares, this airport will take the state’s economic potential to new heights.

With an extensive rail network of nearly 16 thousand km, Uttar Pradesh today has become the state with the largest railway network in the country, serving as a strong backbone for both passenger and freight movement.

In the field of public transport as well, the state has achieved remarkable progress. Uttar Pradesh now holds the distinction of operating metro services in the highest number of cities in the country. Metro services are available in five cities: Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur and Agra.

Along with this, operations of the country’s first rapid rail on the Delhi-Meerut corridor have commenced, and metro services in Meerut are set to begin shortly. Keeping future requirements in mind, groundwork for metro projects is underway in cities such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Bareilly, which are planned to be launched in a phased manner. In addition, work on the country’s first urban ropeway project in Varanasi is also progressing.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was largely absent from the investment map. There was no clear policy for logistics hubs and warehousing. Today, with projects such as the Noida Airport, Film City, Defence Corridor, Medical Device Park and Data Centre Park, Uttar Pradesh is steadily emerging as a hub for investment and employment.

In addition, projects like the PM Mitra Mega Textile Park in Lucknow, the Mega Food Park in Bareilly, Trans Ganga City in Unnao, the Plastic Park in Gorakhpur and the first Freight Village in Varanasi, along with several other initiatives, are giving a new dimension to the development trajectory of Uttar Pradesh.