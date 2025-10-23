 Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSamajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy

The hoarding, installed by SP candidate Jayram Pandey, who contested from the Mehndawal seat in Sant Kabir Nagar, highlights key state initiatives launched during the SP’s tenure. The train carriages display programs such as the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, Kanya Vidyadhan, Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Laptop Scheme, Lucknow Metro, Dial-100, and other infrastructure projects.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party Unveils 'Prabal Engine; Hoarding In Lucknow, Highlights Party’s Governance Legacy |

Lucknow: In a creative political move ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) unveiled a hoarding outside its Lucknow office depicting party chief Akhilesh Yadav as the engine of a train with the slogan: “Ek Engine, Majboot Engine” (One Engine, Strong Engine). The initiative appears aimed at countering the BJP’s well-known “double-engine government” narrative.

The hoarding, installed by SP candidate Jayram Pandey, who contested from the Mehndawal seat in Sant Kabir Nagar, highlights key state initiatives launched during the SP’s tenure. The train carriages display programs such as the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, Kanya Vidyadhan, Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Laptop Scheme, Lucknow Metro, Dial-100, and other infrastructure projects. Alongside these, the hoarding includes festive greetings for Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, reflecting a blend of political messaging and cultural symbolism.

A Sanskrit verse featured on the hoarding reads:

"Adrohaḥ sarvabhūteṣu karmaṇā manasā girā. Anugrahaśca dānaṁ ca, śīlametad vidur budhāḥ."

FPJ Shorts
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
‘We Get Sonpapdi, Not Bonuses’: Pune IT Workers Express Disappointment Amid Diwali
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged

It translates to: “A person who acts, speaks, and thinks without hatred toward any being, who is generous and humble, is considered wise.”

The hoarding also introduces SP’s new PDA formula: P – Pragatisheel (Progressive), D – Dooradarshi (Visionary), A – Amanpasand (Peace-loving). At the base, the message reads: “Phir se chalegi samriddhi ki bayar, jab 2027 mein aayegi Prabal Engine ki sarkar” (The winds of prosperity will blow again when the Strong Engine government comes in 2027).

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 'Fire Service Modernization Vital Amid Population Boom & Urban Expansion,' Says CM...
article-image

Jayram Pandey has been installing creative SP hoardings for years, with previous campaigns portraying Akhilesh Yadav as “Sattais ka Sattadhish” (Ruler of 27). Political analysts view the new “Prabal Engine” campaign as part of SP’s aggressive strategy to match BJP’s election messaging in tone and visibility, using symbolic and aspirational imagery to engage voters.

The hoarding emphasizes SP’s governance legacy, portraying Akhilesh Yadav as a strong, visionary leader capable of reviving development across the state. By integrating Sanskrit shlokas, welfare schemes, and cultural symbols, the SP is blending nostalgia for past governance with a forward-looking political narrative, positioning itself against the BJP as it gears up for the upcoming elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

'If Needed, Will Go To Singapore': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO

Rail Traffic Hit In Lower Assam After IED Explosion On Tracks Near Kokrajhar - VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bhilwara Slapgate: SDM’s Wife's Identity Under Question After Molestation Case Filed Against...

Bhilwara Slapgate: SDM’s Wife's Identity Under Question After Molestation Case Filed Against...