Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Says People Will Not Forget ‘Jungle Raj For 100 Years,’ Takes Swipe At Mahagathbandhan - VIDEO

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday via the NaMo app, stating that the "jungle raj" in Bihar will not be forgotten even in the next 100 years. He urged party workers to encourage senior citizens in the state to pass down memories of that period to the younger generations.

PM Modi was speaking at the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event through audio-conferencing.

“No matter how hard the opposition tries to hide its wrongdoings, the people will not forgive it,” PM Modi said. He also took a swipe at the Mahagathbandhan, calling it “Lathbandhan” (a coalition of criminals) instead of “Gathbandhan” (alliance), and alleged that all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.

Jungle raj" is a reference to the law and order situation when Lalu Yadav was the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA have worked hard to bring Bihar out of 'jungle raj' and establish the rule of law, now people proudly call themselves Bihari," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's statemet comes hours after Lalu Yadav's son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The announcement in this regard was made during a joint press briefing attended by prominent leaders of Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc, including Congress's Ashok Gehlot.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.