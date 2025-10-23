Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Announced As Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister Face

Tejashwi Yadav Announced As Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister Face For Bihar Polls (Screengrab) | X/@INCIndia

Patna: Days ahead of the polling for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the chief ministerial face for the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) on Thursday. The announcement in this regard was made during a joint press briefing attended by prominent leaders of Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc, including Congress's Ashok Gehlot.

"Everyone should be worried. This is why I can say that after consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others who are sitting here, that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is a young person. He has a long future and the public will support him," Gehlot said while addressing the press conference in Patna.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also announced Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahar as the Deputy CM face for the grand alliance.

Notably, Gehlot is Congress's Senior Election Observer. He said that people of Bihar want change as they struggle with multiple issues, including unemployment. Gehlot also stated the the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre is a "threat to democracy".

"It is obvious to get worried about the condition of the country and the state. The situation is serious. The way the NDA government operates is a threat to democracy. There is polarisation. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading," the Congress leader stated.

"If you criticise, you are sent to jail - it doesn't matter if you are a journalist or activist. It is our responsibility to keep in mind what the country wants. The country is watching Bihar. The issue of unemployment remains. People want change," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav's Statement:

Tejashwi Yadav thanked all leaders of the grand alliance for showing trust in him. "We, the people of Mahagathbandhan, do not just want to form the govt or become the CM, but we want to make Bihar, that is why we are together... I thank all the members of the Mahagathbandhan for showing trust in me. I want to tell all of them that I will do everything possible to live up to your expectations and together we will throw the 20-year-old government that is currently in power," he said.

The development came a day after Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi amid reports of rift between the grand alliance. As per the list released by Mahagathbandhan parties, at least 11 constituencies will witness friendly fight.

Bihar Assembly Election Schedule:

The assembly election in Bihar are scheduled to take in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14. The main contest is between the ruling NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).