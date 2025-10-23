Karnataka: West Bengal Woman Gang-Raped, ₹50,000 Stolen In Bengaluru; Police Arrest All 6 Accused | Representative Image

Bengaluru: A woman from Kolkata, West Bengal was gang raped at Gangondana Halli, Bengaluru rural district on Tuesday night and robbed of ₹ 50,000 and a mobile phone by a gang is six persons.

The Madanayakana Halli police have arrested all the six and have recovered the money and the mobile phone they had robbed from the victim.

Apart from the victim, the gang had also assaulted the friend of the victim, two other men and gagged the victim's son who is a Year-old. However, the son managed to dial 112 from the mobile phone, alerting the police, who rushed to the spot.

While the police managed to arrest three of the gang members, who had gang raped the victim, other three managed to escape. Later, the police arrested the other three accused also and recovered the money and the mobile phone from them.

The arrested have been identified as Karthik, Naveen, Shuyog, Karthik, Seen a and Jungli Pruthvi. All the six are natives of Madanayakana Halli.

The police also got medical test for theme woman, while the two men, who were assaulted by the gang were treated at NIMHANS.

The woman had taken two houses belonging to Mare Gowda at Gangondana Halli.

Bengaluru Rural District SP C K Baba said that, on Tuesday night, the six, who were drunk, came to the victim's house saying that they were police informers. After gaining entry into the house, they alleged that the victim ran a prostitution racket in the house and was peddling drugs. Three of the gang members beat up two men, who were in house and gagged the victim's son, who had already dialled 112. They took away the mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the other assaulted victim's friend, dragged the victim t the other house and gang raped her. By that time, the police arrived and arrested the three, who had raped the woman.

Since the case was extremely sensitive in nature, the Nelamangala DySP was personally investigating it, C K Baba added.

The police sources said that the woman knew all the accused and the two men, who were assaulted by the gang was not related to either victim, or the gang members. The police are trying to connect some missing links in the case, sources added.