Gurugram Shocker: Man Traveling In Thar Urinates On Road From Moving Car - VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@TheGurugramNews

Gurugram: A shameful incident has come to light from Haryana's Gurugram. A young man traveling in a car urinated from the window of a moving Thar near the Sadar Bazaar area in Gurugram.

The young man was travelling from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti in the Sadar Bazaar area when he urinated from the window of the moving vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the black Thar was initially being driven at high speed from Sohna Chowk towards Shiv Murti. When the vehicle reached Sadar Bazaar, the young man sitting next to the driver opened his window, unzipped his trousers, and began urinating from the moving car.

Video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot by a person in the car behind the Thar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There were several other people in the vehicle. It has been reported that liquor bottles were also found inside, raising suspicions that the young man was under the influence of alcohol. There are no reports of any police action against the man. The act is not only shameful and indicative of a lack of civic sense, but also a blatant flouting of traffic rules.