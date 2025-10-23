 Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO
Foreign Tourists Dance In Front Of Taj Mahal To Create Reels As Guide Films; ASI To Take Action - VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@statemirrornews

Agra: A violation of security rules has once again come to light within the premises of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal. A video of a foreign female tourist and a male tourist dancing on the Taj Mahal’s red platform has gone viral on social media.

Despite the strict prohibition of dancing, yoga, or other recreational activities at the Taj Mahal, this incident has raised questions about the security arrangements at the monument.

The video shows two foreign tourists, a male and a female, dancing on the red platform near the Royal Gate while their guide filmed them. Upon noticing the guide’s actions, CISF and ASI personnel deployed at the scene had the video deleted from the guide’s phone.

An investigation has been launched by ASI into the matter and reportedly, action will be taken. This is not the first instance of video shooting at the Taj Mahal. Earlier, on 29 July, tourists were stopped at the Royal Gate during the filming of a Bollywood movie.

Additionally, six foreign tourists were caught dancing together and making a video, which also went viral on social media. A separate video showing a man urinating inside the Taj Mahal had similarly caused widespread outrage online.

