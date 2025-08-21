 On Camera: Man Enters Into Restricted Area Of Taj Mahal, Leads To Mysterious Tombs; Netizens React, 'Unboxing Kab Hogi?'
A viral video making the rounds on the Internet shows a man claiming to have entered into a restricted zone of the Taj Mahal, leading to a mysterious tomb. Netizens are pouring in several comments on the viral video. The clip shows the man holding his phone walking down towards a restricted area of one of the seven wonders in the world.

Thursday, August 21, 2025
On Camera: Man Enters Into Restricted Area Of Taj Mahal, Leads To Mysterious Tombs; Netizens React, 'Unboxing Kab Hogi?' | Instagram @dinbhar_bharat_

A viral video making rounds on the Internet shows a man claiming to have entered into a restricted zone of the Taj Mahal, leading to a mysterious tomb.

Taj Mahal is a popular tourist place across the world. The monument is being celebrated over the years as a symbol of love and its astonishing beauty. With the timeless aura it also consist several secrets which only history would know. At this point, several zones at Taj Mahal have been restricted, one of these zones were explored by an unknown man recently, according to his claims.

A video is going viral on social media with a background music of a song, 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega.' The video shows a man walking down the stairs to a tomb at Taj Mahal. It shows the White Sangamravari stone walls on both sides of the stairs while the tomb area appears quite and peaceful.

WATCH VIDEO:

The now viral video was posted by @dinbhar_bharat_. The text on the video reads, "The part inside the Taj Mahal where not everyone can go!"

Netizens Reactions:

One user claimed that this zone has recently been restricted and he has seen it during a visit in 90's. He wrote, "I visited Tajmahal around 1994-95 and this area was open to the public at that time and we have seen this too."

One user jokingly wrote, "Kya laga tha neeche Shah Jahan aur Mumtaz Mahal Aami Je Tomar pe dance kar rahe honge?"

Another user wrote, "Unboxing kab hogi?" While one wrote, "Mai to bhoot ka wait kr rha tha."

Taj Mahal houses the tombs of the 5th Mughal emporer Shah Jahan and his beloved wife Mumtaz. The real tombs are placed in a restricted zone beyond the reach of general tourists.

