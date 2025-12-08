 IndiGo Crisis: Flight Delays Persist For 7th Day; Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns Of 'Continued Disruptions'
New Delhi: Flight operations by IndiGo remained disrupted on Monday, December 8, as well, with delays and cancellations continuing across several airports as the country’s largest airline struggled to restore normal schedules after a week-long aviation crisis. Delhi airport issued an advisory cautioning passengers that IndiGo services may continue to face operational issues through the day, urging flyers to check flight status before reaching the terminal.

The ongoing disruption, now in its seventh day, has affected thousands of passengers nationwide and forced regulatory and ministerial intervention, including fare caps and directives on refunds.

Here's what the Delhi Airport advisory says:

Cancellations, refunds and regulatory scrutiny

IndiGo cancelled more than 650 flights on Sunday, December 7, a reduction from over 1,000 cancellations reported two days earlier, but services have yet to fully stabilise. Officials said the airline has processed ticket refunds amounting to Rs 610 crore for affected passengers. In addition, around 3,000 pieces of baggage have been delivered to stranded travellers across the country as of Saturday, December 6.

The Civil Aviation Ministry earlier issued a firm directive to ensure quick refunds, after complaints from passengers unable to travel or retrieve their luggage. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Sunday granted an extension to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to respond to separate show-cause notices issued over the disruptions. Both have been given time until 6:00 pm on Monday to submit their replies.

Government intervention

According to the airline, the crisis was triggered primarily by a shortage of cockpit crew after the full enforcement of Flight Duty Time Limitations norms governing pilot rest. The sudden implementation led to large-scale cancellations and congestion at major airports, prompting the government to step in and temporarily stay the rule.

The airline has indicated that it expects operations to return to normal by December 10 as it works through the backlog and examines the root causes, which it says involve multiple factors. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has stated that responsibility for the disruption lies with the airline, noting that the direction on pilot duty limits had been issued a year ago.

