 Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House

Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House

Parliament will hold a special discussion on the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with PM Narendra Modi speaking at noon and Rajnath Singh concluding. Amit Shah will open the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Leaders from both NDA and Congress will participate as part of a wider commemoration of the national song’s legacy during the Winter Session.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the discussion at 12 noon today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Read Also
Goa Nightclub Fire: Indoor Electric Firecrackers Led To Massive Blaze That Killed 25, Multiple...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Drops 88.35 Points To 85,624.02, Nifty Declines 23.50 To 26,162.95
Sensex Drops 88.35 Points To 85,624.02, Nifty Declines 23.50 To 26,162.95
Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese Firms
Realty Firm Urban Vault Grants Lease On 21,000 Sq Ft Office Spaces In Bengaluru To Three Japanese Firms
Small In Stature, Giant In Spirit: The Inspiring Journey Of Dr. Ganesh Baraiya
Small In Stature, Giant In Spirit: The Inspiring Journey Of Dr. Ganesh Baraiya
CLAT 2026 Answer Key Dates Announced At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Window Open From Dec 10
CLAT 2026 Answer Key Dates Announced At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Objections Window Open From Dec 10

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

About Vande Mataram

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Read Also
‘Aviation Turbulence Easing’: IndiGo Operations Improve Sharply As Crisis Winds Down
article-image

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882.

It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Small In Stature, Giant In Spirit: The Inspiring Journey Of Dr. Ganesh Baraiya

Small In Stature, Giant In Spirit: The Inspiring Journey Of Dr. Ganesh Baraiya

'In Compliance With...': Air India Group Rolls Out New Fare Cap After Govt Order On Amid IndiGo...

'In Compliance With...': Air India Group Rolls Out New Fare Cap After Govt Order On Amid IndiGo...

'Verify Identity Before Hiring': CM Yogi Adityanath Cautions Citizens As UP Steps Up Action Against...

'Verify Identity Before Hiring': CM Yogi Adityanath Cautions Citizens As UP Steps Up Action Against...

IndiGo Crisis: Flight Delays Persist For 7th Day; Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns Of 'Continued...

IndiGo Crisis: Flight Delays Persist For 7th Day; Delhi Airport Issues Advisory, Warns Of 'Continued...

Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House

Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House