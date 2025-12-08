Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram' Today; PM Modi To Address House

PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the discussion at 12 noon today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

About Vande Mataram

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882.

It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19.

