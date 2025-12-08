‘Aviation Turbulence Easing’: IndiGo Operations Improve Sharply As Crisis Winds Down

Indigo Crisis: Turbulence In The Air | X/Altered by FPJ (Representational Image)

IndiGo continued to grapple with its operational crisis but progressed steadily towards normalisation on Sunday, which also marked International Civil Aviation Day. The airline recorded fewer than 500 cancellations and significantly improved its on-time performance (OTP).

FDTL Mismanagement Triggered Week-Long Disruptions

India’s largest airline brought the country’s aviation sector to a standstill over the past week, with thousands of cancellations attributed to rostering mismanagement under the new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) rules. After the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) placed the rules in abeyance, IndiGo has been gradually restoring operations.

Flight Operations Rise; CSMIA Records 60 Arrivals and 61 Departures Cancelled

On Sunday, the airline’s operations increased from 1,565 flights to about 1,650 flights, connecting 137 out of its 138 operational destinations. IndiGo’s on-time performance also improved dramatically—from 9% on Friday to 75% on Sunday.

Flight cancellations, however, continued across major metro airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded 60 arrival cancellations and 61 departure cancellations.

MoCA, DGCA Maintain Pressure; Refunds and Baggage Clearance Accelerate

MoCA and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) kept significant pressure on the airline throughout the day, focusing on passenger rights and fixing accountability. The ministry stated that air travel operations were stabilising rapidly.

By 5 pm on Sunday, IndiGo had processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore and was expected to clear all pending refunds by 8 pm. The airline had delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage as of Saturday and aims to deliver all pending baggage by Monday.

Government Reassures Flyers; ‘Passenger Safety and Dignity Priority’

“The ministry wishes to reassure the travelling public that passenger safety, convenience, and dignity remain the highest priority of the Government of India. The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilize entirely. The Ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

IndiGo Targets December 10 for Full Stability

IndiGo reiterated that it expects to stabilise its operations by December 10, in line with its earlier timeline. “We are grateful for the patience, trust and understanding shown by our customers and the tireless efforts of our employees and partners. We continue to work closely with all authorities and stakeholders to ensure a swift return to full normalcy,” the IndiGo spokesperson said.

DGCA Grants 24-Hour Extension for Show-Cause Replies

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the airline’s accountable manager were initially asked to submit their replies to DGCA’s show-cause notices by Sunday evening. The show-cause notice seeks an explanation on why action should not be taken against them.

DGCA has now granted a 24-hour extension to file the reply.

The regulator and the ministry are expected to announce possible penal action against the airline and its executives on Monday, according to sources.

Crisis Management Group Actively Monitoring Restoration Efforts

IndiGo has also set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG) comprising board members, including chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, along with CEO Pieter Elbers. According to the airline, the group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and is being updated on all measures undertaken to restore smooth operations.