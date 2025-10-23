Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-594 lottery results for Thursday, October 23, 2025, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-594 for Thursday, 23-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PU 539160 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: MURUKAN P

Agency No.: Q 4502

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 539160 PO 539160

PP 539160 PR 539160

PS 539160 PT 539160

PV 539160 PW 539160

PX 539160 PY 539160 PZ 539160

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PS 451533 (ALAPPUZHA)

Agent Name: NAJEEM A

Agency No.: A 3150

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 573797 (GURUVAYOOR)

Agent Name: DHAYANANDHAN T B

Agency No.: R 5236

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0691 0721 0754 1065 1315 1469 2050 2258 3591 3640 4425 4583 4745 5367 6138 6517 6728 7374 7408

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1387 2504 2993 3487 6090 7692

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0064 0462 0758 0803 0815 1206 1548 1607 1646 2327 3324 3557 3695 4137 4460 5465 5499 5849 6541 7115 7675 8295 8557 8779 9600

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0445 1575 1718 1812 1857 1884 1921 2093 2240 2248 2537 2590 2649 2869 3047 3436 3456 3524 3600 3764 4106 4542 4737 4760 4837 4930 4950 5011 5058 5073 5108 5110 5125 5232 5305 5347 5580 5807 5918 6011 6146 6293 6464 6479 6539 6557 6652 6719 6751 6762 6939 7158 7269 7378 7448 7449 7546 7666 7853 7879 8028 8124 8330 8553 8573 8727 8739 8977 9078 9444 9665 9670 9727 9812 9889 9985

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

4923 9679 1249 3562 8470 3883 9842 0905 7135 8525 8530 9405 8348 4991 9582 6109 2978 9146 1564 3356 1258 0925 2365 0580 9554 0821 9791 4700 7345 4673 5545 4526 9832 5190 5715 1442 3030 0223 2692 6728 4065 7363 7800 4787 0857 5674 3972 4832 6641 4336 6954 5147 1639 9057...

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-594: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.