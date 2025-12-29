 'Can't Claim It's Victory': Unnao Rape Survivor's Lawyer On SC Order, Calls Sengar 'Indian Epstein Gang Member' - VIDEO
The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court’s bail order for ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Victim’s lawyer Mehmood Pracha called it only a “small relief,” not a victory, criticised the CBI’s limited arguments, alleged a powerful backing network, and termed Sengar part of an “Indian Epstein Gang.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Mehmood Pracha, Advocate for Unnao rape case survivor | ANI

In a major development in the 2017 Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the bail granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar by the Delhi High Court, dealing a setback to the convicted politician. The apex court’s intervention came on a petition challenging the High Court’s order, which had suspended Sengar’s sentence and allowed him bail.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order, senior advocate Mehmood Pracha, who represents the survivor, cautioned against viewing the stay as a victory for the victim. Addressing the media, Pracha said the order merely provides “a small breathing space” for the survivor and her family, who have lived under persistent fear for years.

Referring to Sengar as a member of what he termed the “Indian Epstein Gang,” Pracha alleged the existence of a powerful network backing the convict. He criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking what he described as a limited legal stand before the court. According to him, the agency neither consulted the victim’s legal team nor raised what he called the strongest grounds supported by extensive evidence already on record.

“The court has only heard the tip of the iceberg,” Pracha said, adding that the main merits of the case were not argued. He maintained that there is overwhelming evidence in favour of the survivor and her family, and that any detailed judicial scrutiny would inevitably support their case.

The advocate also flagged concerns over threat perception, pointing to a series of alleged attacks on the survivor’s family members and associates in the past, including the killing of her father and attacks on relatives and legal representatives. He argued that these factors were inadequately considered while granting bail.

Pracha reiterated that calling the Supreme Court’s stay a victory would be misleading and unjust to the survivor. “This is not justice, nor closure,” he said, stressing that the legal battle is far from over and that accountability must extend beyond one individual to the broader system that enabled such crimes.

