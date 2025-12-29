 Iranian Zuljanah Horse Worth ₹4.5 Lakh Stolen From Lucknow, Sold For ₹1.5 Lakh; Police Recover It From UP’s Unnao | Video
A prized Iranian-breed Zuljanah horse, valued at ₹4.5 lakh, was stolen from Lucknow’s Talkatora Karbala and later sold for ₹1.5 lakh, police said. The horse was recovered from Mauranwa village in Unnao after five days, and the accused, a caretaker, was arrested. A video of the recovery has since gone viral on social media.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
UP Police recover a prized Iranian-breed Zuljanah horse from Unnao days after it was stolen from Lucknow | X/@SachinGuptaUP

A stolen Zuljanah, an Iranian-breed horse deeply associated with the religious beliefs of the Shia community, was stolen from Karbala in Lucknow’s Talkatora police station area and later recovered from Unnao by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday. The accused in the theft has been taken into police custody. A video showing the recovery of the horse has since gone viral on social media.

Theft From Lucknow’s Talkatora Karbala

According to a report by Hindi news publication News18, the theft occurred at Karbala in Lucknow’s Talkatora area. News of the incident spread rapidly within the Shia community, triggering widespread outrage and grief. Soon after, a police case was registered and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to the recovery of the horse.

Horse Valued at Rs 4.5 Lakh

As per multiple media reports, the Iranian-breed horse was valued at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh at the time of the theft. During interrogation, the accused, identified as Salman, allegedly confessed that he sold the horse for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police said Salman was employed as a caretaker at the horse owner’s residence and was fully aware of the animal’s religious and monetary value. After being sold, the horse was traced to Mauranwa village near Unnao.

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From...
article-image

Community Prayers After Horse’s Disappearance

Following the disappearance of the Zuljanah also referred to by devotees as the Duldul horse members of the Shia community expressed deep sorrow. Special prayers were offered in mosques for its safe return. The horse was recovered safely after nearly five days.

Religious Significance of Zuljanah

Zuljanah holds profound symbolic importance in Shia Islam, especially during Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is associated with the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE and symbolises loyalty, sacrifice, and grief, representing the suffering endured during the historic tragedy.

