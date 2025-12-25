 Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area

A rare Iranian-breed horse known as ‘Duldul’, revered by the Shia community, was stolen from Lucknow’s Rajajipuram Karbala area. The theft was caught on CCTV, showing the lock being cut. Police are probing the case and a ₹50,000 reward has been announced for recovery.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Rare Iranian-breed ‘Duldul’ horse revered by the Shia community stolen from a stable in Lucknow’s Rajajipuram Karbala area | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 25: A rare Iranian-breed horse, highly revered by the Shia community and locally known as “Duldul”, was stolen from a stable in the Rajajipuram Karbala area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The theft, which has caused significant distress in the locality, was captured on CCTV.

CCTV Captures Accused Cutting Stable Lock

The footage shows a suspect cutting the stable gate’s lock with a bolt cutter around 8.00 am on December 24. The owner, Syed Faizi, discovered the theft after being alerted by locals.

Horse Bought For ₹2.5 Lakh, High Maintenance Cost

FPJ Shorts
Pending Vehicle E-Challans May Derail Civic Poll Ambitions As Thane Election Authorities Enforce Strict Nomination Rules
Pending Vehicle E-Challans May Derail Civic Poll Ambitions As Thane Election Authorities Enforce Strict Nomination Rules
Delhi Blast ‘Honey-Trap’ Link Unearthed In Maharashtra; State On High Alert (FPJ-Exclusive)
Delhi Blast ‘Honey-Trap’ Link Unearthed In Maharashtra; State On High Alert (FPJ-Exclusive)
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra

Purchased from Uttarakhand for ₹2.5 lakh, the white, lustrous horse was one of only three of its kind in the city. Raised on a specialised diet of cow milk, gram and green fodder, its monthly maintenance cost exceeded ₹30,000.

Deep Religious Significance During Muharram

The horse holds immense religious importance, as it traditionally leads the Muharram and Chahallum processions, symbolising the steed of Hazrat Imam Hussain. During these rituals, it is draped in white cloth marked with red to signify the wounds sustained at the Battle of Karbala.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra
article-image

Reward Announced, Police Launch Search Operation

A ₹50,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the horse’s recovery. The Talkatora police are currently analysing mobile data and additional surveillance footage to track the suspects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From...

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From...

Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra

Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra

Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Uncovers Inter-State Narcotic Cough Syrup Racket Using Fake Aadhaar, Forged...

Uttar Pradesh News: SIT Uncovers Inter-State Narcotic Cough Syrup Racket Using Fake Aadhaar, Forged...

Ayushman Bharat Scam: UP STF Arrests 7 For Issuing Over 2,000 Fake Health Cards Across Multiple...

Ayushman Bharat Scam: UP STF Arrests 7 For Issuing Over 2,000 Fake Health Cards Across Multiple...

Lucknow Court Seeks Replies From Congress Leaders Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi And Mallikarjun...

Lucknow Court Seeks Replies From Congress Leaders Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi And Mallikarjun...