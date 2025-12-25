Uttar Pradesh Crime: Rare Iranian-Breed ‘Duldul’ Horse Revered By Shia Community Stolen From Lucknow's Karbala Area

Rare Iranian-breed ‘Duldul’ horse revered by the Shia community stolen from a stable in Lucknow’s Rajajipuram Karbala area | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 25: A rare Iranian-breed horse, highly revered by the Shia community and locally known as “Duldul”, was stolen from a stable in the Rajajipuram Karbala area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The theft, which has caused significant distress in the locality, was captured on CCTV.

CCTV Captures Accused Cutting Stable Lock

The footage shows a suspect cutting the stable gate’s lock with a bolt cutter around 8.00 am on December 24. The owner, Syed Faizi, discovered the theft after being alerted by locals.

Horse Bought For ₹2.5 Lakh, High Maintenance Cost

Purchased from Uttarakhand for ₹2.5 lakh, the white, lustrous horse was one of only three of its kind in the city. Raised on a specialised diet of cow milk, gram and green fodder, its monthly maintenance cost exceeded ₹30,000.

Deep Religious Significance During Muharram

The horse holds immense religious importance, as it traditionally leads the Muharram and Chahallum processions, symbolising the steed of Hazrat Imam Hussain. During these rituals, it is draped in white cloth marked with red to signify the wounds sustained at the Battle of Karbala.

Also Watch:

Reward Announced, Police Launch Search Operation

A ₹50,000 reward has been announced for information leading to the horse’s recovery. The Talkatora police are currently analysing mobile data and additional surveillance footage to track the suspects.