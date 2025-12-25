Uttar Pradesh News: Centre Clears Metro Expansion Plan Till 2047 For Lucknow, Kanpur And Agra

Metro services in Uttar Pradesh cities set for long-term expansion after Centre clears plan till 2047 for Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 25: The central government has approved a long-term metro expansion plan for Uttar Pradesh’s three major cities—Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra—clearing the way for the development of an integrated urban transport network up to the year 2047.

Following the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has initiated work on preparing a comprehensive vision document aligned with future urban growth.

Roadmap Linked To Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

The proposed plan focuses on addressing rising population, expanding city limits and increasing economic activity over the next two decades. Officials said the roadmap will cover the period from 2025 to 2047 and aim to ensure that public transport infrastructure keeps pace with rapid urbanisation.

Phased Expansion Of Metro Corridors Planned

The initiative is linked to the broader “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, which prioritises modern, safe and sustainable mobility solutions in Indian cities. Under the plan, metro corridors in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra will be expanded in a phased manner.

Routes and stations will be designed in coordination with the master plans of the respective development authorities to ensure seamless connectivity with future residential, commercial and industrial zones. The focus will be on integrating metro services with emerging urban clusters rather than limiting them to existing high-density areas.

UPMRC Seeks Support From Development Authorities

UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar has formally sought cooperation from the Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra development authorities, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council. These agencies have been asked to share proposed master plans, land-use patterns and details of upcoming projects so that future metro alignments serve areas expected to witness higher population and economic activity.

Detailed Studies To Decide Suitable Transit Systems

With the central clearance in place, UPMRC will now prepare an Alternative Analysis Report and a Detailed Project Report. These studies will also examine whether light metro, metro-lite or other mass rapid transit systems are more suitable for certain corridors.

Experts See Boost To Sustainable Urban Growth

Urban planning experts believe the long-term approach will help improve traffic management, reduce pollution and boost economic efficiency. By aligning metro development with city expansion, the plan aims to make public transport more accessible and effective, positioning Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra for sustainable urban growth in the coming decades.