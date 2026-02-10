Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Key Startup Hub Under Centre’s SAMRIDH Scheme

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has made an impressive mark in the ambitious “Start-up Accelerator of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development and Growth (SAMRIDH)” scheme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The number of accelerators and start-ups selected from Uttar Pradesh under this initiative indicates that the state is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s leading start-up hubs. The impact of the policies adopted under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now clearly visible at the national level.

The Yogi Government has been continuously ensuring coordination at the state level to deliver the benefits of central government schemes to the grassroots. The processes of monitoring, mentorship, and market linkage for accelerators and start-ups have been strengthened so that young entrepreneurs not only receive funding but also gain a sustainable path for long-term growth.

Under the SAMRIDH scheme, a total of 10 accelerators from Uttar Pradesh submitted Expressions of Interest, out of which 4 accelerators were selected. Through these selected accelerators, 35 start-ups from the state received acceleration support, and 27 start-ups successfully secured funding. A total of ₹9.91 crore has been disbursed to start-ups from Uttar Pradesh under this scheme.

This funding is aimed at product development, market expansion, and technological strengthening. The scheme also provides matching funding of up to ₹40 lakh per start-up, along with financial assistance to the accelerators working with these start-ups.

Read Also Wildlife Protection Top Priority In Development Projects: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The state government believes that this progress is the result of the favourable ecosystem created for start-ups over the past few years. Uttar Pradesh is now transforming from being merely a consumer state into a strong centre of innovation and entrepreneurship. The new Start-up Policy, promotion of the IT and Electronics sectors, rapid infrastructure development, and the Single Window System are all encouraging youth to pursue entrepreneurship.

Under the SAMRIDH scheme, start-ups working in sectors such as HealthTech, EdTech, AgriTech, FinTech, Software Services, and Consumer Tech are being supported. The active participation of Uttar Pradesh start-ups in these sectors shows that the state’s economy is moving beyond traditional industries towards a knowledge- and technology-based growth model.