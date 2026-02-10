 Wildlife Protection Top Priority In Development Projects: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Chairing the 20th meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Monday, the Chief Minister directed that all development proposals related to wildlife areas should be prepared with sensitivity and foresight.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that all proposed development and construction works in wildlife-sensitive areas will be carried out strictly in accordance with scientific standards, with minimal environmental impact and full compliance with legal procedures.

He emphasized that in every development process, the protection of wildlife, their natural movement, and habitat continuity must be given the highest priority.

While submitting proposals, the concerned departments must mandatorily present a detailed and scientific analysis of environmental risks, potential impact on biodiversity, wildlife movement, alternative routes, and modern technological solutions, to ensure a balanced and sustainable approach between development and environmental conservation.

Decisions were also taken during the meeting on various development projects in different wildlife areas. A total of 12 new proposals were placed before the Board, including projects related to road widening, establishment of petrol pumps and fuel stations, tubewell pressure systems, underground pipelines, mobile towers, optical fiber cables, and construction of connecting roads. These proposals pertain to wildlife-sensitive areas and eco-sensitive zones across various districts including Etawah, Gonda, Pilibhit, Bareilly, and Banda. The projects were approved by the Board.

Taking expert opinions on proposals involving tree felling, the Chief Minister instructed that no unnecessary tree cutting should be permitted in any project.

He categorically stated that tree felling should be allowed only in unavoidable circumstances and that the environment must not be harmed under the guise of development. Wherever alternatives are available, priority should be given to trenchless technology, elevated structures, and eco-friendly techniques.

The Chief Minister added that both the pace of development projects and wildlife conservation are priorities for the state government, and the Uttar Pradesh government will move forward with a balanced, scientific, and visionary policy to achieve both objectives simultaneously.

He further stated that information regarding silt accumulation in some wetlands has come to his notice and directed that immediate remedial action be taken. He said that this work can be carried out under the ‘Viksit Bharat G Ram G’ scheme.

Emphasizing the importance of wetlands, the Chief Minister said that they are a natural heritage and must be protected under all circumstances.

