 UP Eyes Export Push In Animal Husbandry Sector, Explores PPP Opportunities With Industry
The UP government discussed export potential and public-private partnerships in animal husbandry at a stakeholder meet with the Indo American Chamber of Commerce. Officials said rising global demand offers scope for exports of poultry, dairy, honey and leather, stressing infrastructure upgrades and private investment.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Lucknow: The export potential of Uttar Pradesh’s animal husbandry sector and opportunities for public private partnerships were discussed at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development in association with the Indo American Chamber of Commerce.

Officials said the export scope in animal husbandry is expanding rapidly due to rising global demand for high quality, protein rich products and India’s strong livestock base. Key export commodities include frozen and deboned poultry products, dairy products, honey and processed leather.

Major export destinations include the United States, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and several countries in the Middle East, with significant scope for further expansion.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the government and private sector to boost exports from the state. The department highlighted the need to improve infrastructure, ensure quality standards and attract investment to position Uttar Pradesh as a competitive hub for animal husbandry exports.

Additional Chief Secretary Mukesh Meshram, Devendra Pandey, and Director of Animal Husbandry Mempal Singh addressed the session and outlined steps being taken to promote exports and facilitate private participation.

Members of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce, its associate companies and invited stakeholders attended the interaction and showed interest in public private partnerships in veterinary polyclinics, laboratories and farms.

Mukesh Singh, Chair of IACC Uttar Pradesh, addressed the gathering and moderated an interactive session between prospective investors and officials of the department, during which policy support, ease of doing business and export facilitation were discussed.

