Barbaric! 4 'Ganja-Addicted' Minors Record Video Assaulting Migrant Worker With Sickles In TN's Thiruvallur; BJP Slams DMK's 'Jungle Raj'

Migrant worker attacked by four minors in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur (Screengrab) | X

Thirivallur: A migrant worker was allegedly assaulted by four minors in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, leaving him critically injured. The incident was recorded by the minors on a mobile camera, and the disturbing video surfaced online. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the ruling DMK government in the state for the incident.

In the viral video, the accused could be seen attacking the migrant worker with sharp-edged weapons at a secluded place. After assaulting the migrant worker, one of the minors could be seen making a victory sign.

The video shows the victim bleeding profusely after the attack. The minors hit him several times on his head with sharp-edged weapons. The victim was crying for help.

Several reports claimed that the migrant worker is from Madhya Pradesh. However, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed that the victim was from Maharashtra.

According to Republic TV, the migrant worker, Siraj, was travelling on a train from Chennai to Thiruvallur when he was first targeted by the minors. They reportedly threatened him with sickles and swords during the entire journey and also recorded videos on their phones.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Horrifying video! a migrant worker Siraj from Madhya Pradesh was brutally attacked with sickles by four persons in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur district, leaving him critically injured.pic.twitter.com/q3iJNpxj80 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) December 29, 2025

Later, the four attackers took Siraj to a secluded place near the Thiruvallur railway station, where he was attacked with sickles. After the video went viral, the police immediately swung into action and detained the minors. Siraj was shifted to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Targeting the state government, Annamalai said there was political propaganda against migrant workers in the state. He added that the DMK government should be held accountable for the incident.

BJP Hits Out At DMK:

As per the BJP leader, the juveniles were under the influence of ganja when they attacked the migrant worker.

“Suraj, a migrant worker from Maharashtra working in Thiruthani, was subjected to a barbaric assault by a gang intoxicated on ganja. His only crime was daring to object when a knife was placed on his neck so that others could record a social media reel,” he said.

Annamalai's X Post |

“This is the disturbing reality of DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu today. While the police have arrested the perpetrators, the larger rot remains untouched. Easy access to narcotics, open glorification of violence, political propaganda against migrant workers and the casual carrying of deadly weapons like swords have become normalised under this regime,” Annamalai added.

The BJP leader said that the DMK government should be held accountable for “turning a once orderly state into a Jungle Raj.”

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram demanded a crackdown on all history-sheeters in the state.

“I reiterate my earlier demand, time has come for the @tnpoliceoffl to prove its mettle. A statewide ‘Show of Force’ operation is needed immediately. Massive checking of all vehicles plying the roads & identity checks must be done. All history-sheeters must be required to report to the nearest police station thrice a week. Public must be made to feel safe,” Chidambaram said. Notably, the DMK is an ally of the Congress.