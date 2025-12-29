Mapusa Court Sends Luthra Brothers To Judicial Custody Till January 9 In Deadly Nightclub Fire Case

Luthra brothers Gaurav and Saurabh | Photo source: Goa Police

Two brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, have been placed in judicial detention until January 9 by the Mapusa JMFC court. The order relates to the fatal fire on December 6 that resulted in 25 deaths.

Their legal representative, Parag Rao, stated that the transition to judicial custody signals the end of police interrogation. Speaking to the media, he explained that while police custody expired today, the magistrate approved the prosecution's request to place them in judicial custody through January 9.

According to Rao, the defense has not yet sought bail. The court has authorized the submission of medical documentation to police, who will forward it to prison officials, since the brothers were under medication while in police custody. Rao emphasized that his clients have been fully cooperative throughout the investigation.

Regarding a separate case involving alleged document falsification, Rao noted that proceedings are set for tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 pm.

In another development in the same case, Ajay Gupta, who co-owns the establishment, had his police detention prolonged by an additional five days in connection with the fire incident. Gupta pledged to the court that he would continue assisting with the investigation.