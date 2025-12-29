Uttarakhand: Taxi Driver Dies Of Asphyxiation After Lighting Brazier Inside Car To Fight Cold | Video

Taxi Driver Dies Of Asphyxiation After Lighting Brazier Inside Car To Fight Cold | X/@TrueStoryUP, Pexels

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttarakhand’s Nainital, where a taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh was found dead inside his parked car due to suspected asphyxiation. Police said the man had lit a brazier (angithi) inside the vehicle to keep warm and fell asleep under a blanket, leading to the inhalation of poisonous gases.

Taxi Driver Found Unconscious Inside Car

The incident occurred amid cold weather conditions in the hill town. According to media reports, the driver had reportedly kept the brazier burning inside the closed car and went to sleep, unaware of the deadly risk posed by carbon monoxide fumes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral Video Shows Police Breaking Into Car

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows people gathered around the vehicle, peering through the tinted windows. A police officer is seen smashing the driver’s side window using a tool to gain access. The rear door is then opened, revealing a person lying motionless across the back seat, fully covered with a thick blanket.

Body Pulled Out, Sent for Medical Examination

Several police personnel carefully remove the blanket-covered body from the back seat, supporting the head and limbs while extracting it from the vehicle. The body was later taken to BD Pandey Hospital, where doctors declared the man dead.

Victim Identified, Family Informed

The deceased has been identified as Manish Gandhar, a taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Siroha Yamunapar in Mathura district. Police said the family has been informed about the incident.

Preliminary Probe Points to Asphyxiation

Officials said the body has been examined, and further legal formalities are underway. Preliminary investigation suggests the cause of death was inhalation of poisonous gas released from the burning brazier. Police warned that using angithis or any fuel-burning devices inside enclosed spaces during winter can be extremely dangerous and potentially fatal.

Asphyxiation in vehicles primarily occurs due to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, a colorless, odorless gas that binds to hemoglobin in blood, preventing oxygen delivery and leading to hypoxia, unconsciousness, and death. Other rare causes include oxygen depletion in sealed cars or positional asphyxia. Co-related cases are the most common and deadly.