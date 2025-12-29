'Kerala CM Is Playing Politics': DK Shivakumar Hits Back At Pinarayi Vijayan Over Bengaluru Demolition Drive Remark | VIDEO

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responds to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism of Bengaluru’s anti-encroachment drive | X/@ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday strongly responded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism of the ongoing anti-encroachment demolition drive in Bengaluru, accusing him of politicising a local issue.

“This Is About Protecting Public Health”

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said the demolition drive was aimed at safeguarding public health and government property, not targeting any community.

“The Kerala CM is playing politics. He is going to lose the elections. This is a local issue. We have to protect the interests of the people from health hazards. We don’t want illegal encroachers occupying government property. We don’t want slums to come up in Bengaluru. It is our duty to protect government land, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

Visit to Kogilu Fakir Colony

Shivakumar made the remarks while visiting Kogilu Fakir Colony, where illegal structures were demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive. He warned that strict action would be taken against what he termed as “land thieves.”

Illegal Structures Built on Garbage Dump

The Deputy CM claimed that the government had been maintaining solid waste management systems in the area for the last nine to ten years. However, he alleged that illegal constructions came up overnight.

“Some people built sheds overnight. There is no voter list for government land. Local MLAs have also brought this to our notice,” Shivakumar said.

“Politics Being Mixed Into the Issue”

He further alleged that several illegal houses were constructed on a garbage dump and accused certain groups of politicising the matter.

“They have built houses on a garbage dump. Some people are mixing politics into this issue. The Kerala government is trying to show sympathy to minorities, but here everyone is cheering me. Some people have taken money and built illegal houses,” he added.

Demolition Drive to Continue

Shivakumar reiterated that the government would continue the demolition drive and take firm action against illegal encroachments, stressing that protecting government land and public welfare remained the administration’s priority.

With Inputs from ANI