Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

A horrifying case of abuse driven by greed for property has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where a domestic help couple allegedly confined a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter inside their own house for nearly five years. The elderly man died due to neglect and starvation, while his daughter was found in a severely malnourished condition, reduced to what relatives described as “a skeleton.”

The incident occurred in Hind Tyre Gali under the City Kotwali police station limits. The victims have been identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore (70), a retired senior clerk with the railways, and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi, who is mentally challenged.

According to the deceased’s brother Amar Singh, Om Prakash began living separately with his daughter after his wife died in 2016. He later hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha, a resident of Charkhari, and his wife Ram Devi to look after them. The couple allegedly took control of the entire house, confining the father and daughter to ground-floor rooms while they occupied the upper portion.

The accused allegedly kept the victims under near-total confinement for over two years, denying them adequate food and care. Family members were reportedly turned away whenever they attempted to visit, with the servants offering excuses.

On Monday, after being informed of Om Prakash’s death, relatives rushed to the house and were shocked by the scene. The elderly man’s body was found emaciated, while Rashmi was discovered naked in a dark room, extremely weak from prolonged starvation.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the case is underway.