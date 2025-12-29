 Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

A retired railway employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district died after allegedly being confined and starved for years by a servant couple eyeing his property. His mentally challenged daughter was found severely malnourished and skeletal. The victims were locked inside their own house. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the case.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image

A horrifying case of abuse driven by greed for property has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where a domestic help couple allegedly confined a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter inside their own house for nearly five years. The elderly man died due to neglect and starvation, while his daughter was found in a severely malnourished condition, reduced to what relatives described as “a skeleton.”

Read Also
Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana
article-image

The incident occurred in Hind Tyre Gali under the City Kotwali police station limits. The victims have been identified as Om Prakash Singh Rathore (70), a retired senior clerk with the railways, and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi, who is mentally challenged.

According to the deceased’s brother Amar Singh, Om Prakash began living separately with his daughter after his wife died in 2016. He later hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha, a resident of Charkhari, and his wife Ram Devi to look after them. The couple allegedly took control of the entire house, confining the father and daughter to ground-floor rooms while they occupied the upper portion.

The accused allegedly kept the victims under near-total confinement for over two years, denying them adequate food and care. Family members were reportedly turned away whenever they attempted to visit, with the servants offering excuses.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Who Is Anthony Joshua? Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion Survives Deadly Car Crash In Nigeria | VIDEO
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
Maharashtra SBTC Cracks Down On Excessive Blood Collection, Warns Centres Against Profiteering
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools
UP Govt Makes 10-Minute Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools

On Monday, after being informed of Om Prakash’s death, relatives rushed to the house and were shocked by the scene. The elderly man’s body was found emaciated, while Rashmi was discovered naked in a dark room, extremely weak from prolonged starvation.

Police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

Caretaker Couple Starve Father, Daughter Inside Their Own Home In UP’s Mahoba; Man Dies

Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh

Cold Wave Fails To Dampen Devotees’ Spirit As Crowds Swell At Major Temples Across Uttar Pradesh

Punjab Congress Campaign To Save MGNREGA From January 8

Punjab Congress Campaign To Save MGNREGA From January 8

'Centre Tried To Mislead People': Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Backs Supreme Court Stay On Aravalli...

'Centre Tried To Mislead People': Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Backs Supreme Court Stay On Aravalli...

Kerala Poll Politics Spill Over As Karnataka Allots Houses To Kogilu Encroachers

Kerala Poll Politics Spill Over As Karnataka Allots Houses To Kogilu Encroachers