Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana

Telangana, August 25: The incidents of crimes involving husbands and wives have spiked in the country in the recent past. The Greater Noida dowry murder case in which a woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband shocked the entire nation, after which another case has come to the fore from Telangana where a monster husband allegedly killed his wife by starving and beating her like an animal.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Telangana's Kothagudem district, where the husband killed his wife after years of harassment and abuse. The victim has been identified as Lakshmi Prasanna (33) who was a native of Viswannathapuram village in Kalluru mandal of Khammam district.

Lakshmi was married to a person named Poola Naresh Babu who is the resident of Khankhanpet village in 2015. There are reports that the couple has been staying in Ashwaraopet for the past three years.

On Saturday (August 23), Naresh Babu informed his in-laws that his wife had fallen from the stairs and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, when Lakshmi Prasanna's parents rushed to the hospital, they were shocked to find her dead body in a severely injured condition.

There are reports that there were visible marks of both fresh and old wounds across her body. Suspecting foul play, her parents lodged a complaint in the police station and registered a case of suspicious death.

The family members alleged in their complaint that Lakshmi had been harassed for dowry and had even been confined to a room for nearly two years. She was not allowed to meet her parents and step out of the room. They also accused that Naresh Babu and his family members were torturing her and eventually killed for dowry.

There are reports that the police have registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have initiated an investigation into the matter. There are no reports of any arrests into the matter. However, further investigation is underway.