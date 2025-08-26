Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will provide government job, on a priority basis, to one member from each of the 121 families in the state who lost family members in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, chief minister Nayab Saini announced during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Saini said that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and support for all the affected families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For record, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots had erupted in several parts of the country after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31 by her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation for the Operation Blue Star, an army operation, to remove militants from the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar.

The chief minister informed the House that during the 1984 riots in Haryana, approximately 20 Gurudwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, 3 railway coaches, and 85 vehicles were set ablaze. A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives.

He appealed to the victim families to submit the name of one eligible family member, with mutual consent, through the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts to the Haryana Chief Secretary. He added that instructions in this regard will be issued shortly.