 Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families

Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families

The chief minister informed the House that during the 1984 riots in Haryana, approximately 20 Gurudwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, 3 railway coaches, and 85 vehicles were set ablaze. A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Haryana chief minister, Nayab Saini | ANI

Chandigarh: The Haryana government will provide government job, on a priority basis, to one member from each of the 121 families in the state who lost family members in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, chief minister Nayab Saini announced during the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Saini said that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and support for all the affected families.

For record, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots had erupted in several parts of the country after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31 by her Sikh bodyguards in retaliation for the Operation Blue Star, an army operation, to remove militants from the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar.

Read Also
VIDEO: Punjab Police Bust Pak-ISI Backed Terror Module In Batala; Recover 4 Hand Grenades, 2 Kg RDX...
article-image

The chief minister informed the House that during the 1984 riots in Haryana, approximately 20 Gurudwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, 3 railway coaches, and 85 vehicles were set ablaze. A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives.

FPJ Shorts
UP Govt Approves Reopening Of Scholarship Portal For 2024-25 Applicants
UP Govt Approves Reopening Of Scholarship Portal For 2024-25 Applicants
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO
PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO

He appealed to the victim families to submit the name of one eligible family member, with mutual consent, through the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts to the Haryana Chief Secretary. He added that instructions in this regard will be issued shortly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's Silence Over Akhilesh Dubey’s Arrest

UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits

UP Chief Electoral Officer Asks Samajwadi Party To Submit Original Copies Of 18,000 Affidavits

PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO

PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO

Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families

Haryana CM Announces Govt Job For A Member Of Each 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victim's Families

UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

UP Govt To Launch Scholarship Scheme In Name Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla