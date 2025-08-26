PM Modi Dedicates Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Doubling & Gauge Conversion Projects - VIDEO

PM is seen flagging off the Katosan Road – Sabarmati MEMU train from Kadi railway station | ANI

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister dedicated to the Nation a series of Railway projects worth over ₹1,400 crore during his visit to Gujarat on Monday, 25th August, 2025. These include the doubling of the Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Line, gauge conversion of the Kalol–Kadi–Katosan Road Rail Line and the Bechraji–Ranuj Rail Line along with the flagging off of a new passenger train between Katosan Road and Sabarmati and first dedicated automobile Freight Train from Bechraji station via Ranuj to North India.

The main function was held at Ahmedabad and the event was attended by Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat and other dignitaries. Also, local function were held at Kadi Railway station and Bechraji which was attended by concerned Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Local Representatives, etc.

These projects will particularly benefit the districts of Mahesana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad in North Gujarat. Collectively, they are expected to enhance regional connectivity, spur industrial development, improve logistics efficiency and create new avenues for employment.

The doubling of the 65 km Mahesana–Palanpur Rail Line has been executed at a cost of ₹537 crore, while the 37 km Kalol–Kadi–Katosan Road Rail Line has been converted to broad gauge at a cost of ₹347 crore. Similarly, the 40 km Bechraji–Ranuj Rail Line has also been converted to broad gauge at a cost of ₹520 crore.

The completion of these projects have ensured smoother, safer and more seamless connectivity, especially for Mahesana, Banaskantha and Patan districts. They have significantly eased travel for daily commuters, tourists and businesses, while promoting regional economic integration.

The doubling of tracks has enhanced line capacity, making it possible to run higher-speed trains on the Ahmedabad–Delhi corridor. The completion of this project has eased out traffic congestions and unnecessary passenger train detentions due to crossing, ensuring punctuality in train movement. This development facilitates introduction of more passenger services as well as improves the efficiency of freight operations, thereby giving a fresh momentum to Gujarat’s economic activities.

The 37 km long Kalol–Kadi–Katosan Road Rail Line has been converted to broad gauge at a cost of ₹347 crore. This project has provided a vital boost to passenger as well as freight connectivity in the region. The gauge conversion has ensured seamless integration with the national broad-gauge rail network, enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and people.

The project is particularly beneficial to local commuters, small businesses and industries around Kadi and Kalol, which are important industrial and agricultural hubs of Gujarat. It also reduces travel time, improves accessibility to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and enhances economic activities in the surrounding areas.

The gauge conversion of the Bechraji–Ranuj Rail Line has been carried out in alignment with the National Logistics Policy and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity. This initiative reduces logistics costs and further strengthens Gujarat’s position in the national Logistics Performance Index, accelerating the socio-economic progress of North Gujarat while setting a benchmark in India’s logistics and railway sectors.

On this occasion, the Hon’ble Prime Minister also flagged off the inaugural service of Katosan Road – Sabarmati MEMU train from Kadi railway station, as well as the first dedicated automobile Freight Train from Bechraji station via Ranuj to North India. The new passenger service provides improved access to religious destinations, benefits daily commuters in the region and stimulates economic activity at the grassroots level. The freight service will enhance connectivity to the state’s industrial hubs, strengthen the logistics network and generate employment opportunities.

These sustainable and environment-friendly transportation initiatives will reduce travel time, attract new investments and boost regional industrial growth. All these Railway projects mark a significant step towards building a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Gujarat.