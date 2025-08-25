 Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree Records

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree Records

The judgment, delivered by Justice Sachin Datta, quashed the CIC's order that had directed the university to permit inspection of records relating to students who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his course.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a 2016 directive of the Central Information Commission (CIC), thereby allowing Delhi University's plea against the disclosure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's undergraduate degree details.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Sachin Datta, quashed the CIC's order that had directed the university to permit inspection of records relating to students who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978, the same year PM Modi completed his course.

The High Court had stayed the CIC order in January 2017, following Delhi University's challenge.

The matter stemmed from an RTI application filed by one Neeraj, which led the CIC on December 21, 2016, to hold that universities are public institutions and their degree registers constitute public records accessible under the Right to Information Act.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Read Also
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...
article-image

During hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued in support of the university. He contended that while records could be produced before the court if required, placing them in the public domain would serve individuals "seeking publicity or driven by political motives". He cautioned that an overly broad interpretation of the RTI Act could hinder the functioning of public authorities.

Delhi University also maintained that the degree records were held in a fiduciary capacity and that disclosure without a clear demonstration of public interest was not justified under the RTI Act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Delhi High Court Sets Aside CIC Order, Rules Against Disclosure Of PM Modi’s 1978 DU Degree...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Jodhpur Shocker! Mother Sets Herself And 3-Year-Old Daughter On Fire; Claims Of Harassment For Dowry...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...

Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla - VIDEO

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates IAF Group Captain & Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla - VIDEO