Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi For Top Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended to the Centre the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation to the top court.
If the names are cleared by the Centre, Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The five member collegium headed by CJI B R Gavai met on Monday afternoon to hold deliberations.
Read Also
Supreme Court Stays Trial Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad Over Social Media...
The other members of the apex court collegium include Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari and B V Nagarathna.
FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)