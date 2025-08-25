 Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi For Top Court
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Bombay HC Chief Justices Alok Aradhe, Patna HC CJ Vipul Pancholi For Top Court

If the names are cleared by the Centre, Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

PTI
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended to the Centre the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation to the top court.

If the names are cleared by the Centre, Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The five member collegium headed by CJI B R Gavai met on Monday afternoon to hold deliberations.

Supreme Court Stays Trial Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad Over Social Media...
article-image

The other members of the apex court collegium include Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari and B V Nagarathna.

