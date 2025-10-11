 'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor

'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor

Kicking off his election campaign from Tejashwi turf, Raghopur, Kishor cricised voters for supporting candidates on caste loyalty and promised change through his party`s initiatives.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor | File pic

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that he would trounce RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in his Raghopur assembly seat in the coming assembly election as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.   

Kicking off his election campaign from Tejashwi turf, Raghopur, Kishor cricised voters for supporting candidates on caste loyalty and promised change through his party`s initiatives. He also said that the party’s central committee would decide its Raghopur candidate, adding that even he might contest depending on feedback from the area.He also said that Tejashwi would have to contest from two seats if decided to contest election from Raghopur.

Read Also
Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Announces He Will Not Contest 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections
article-image

“Tejashwi’s fate in Raghopur will be the same as that of Rahul Gandhi in 2019 — when the Congress leader fought two seats but ended up losing his stronghold of Amethi,” he remarked.

The JSP is the only party that has released its candidates for the upcoming polls — with 51 names on the first list. No contestants have been named so far from the Raghopur constituency held by Tejashwi in the present assembly.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Final NDA Seat-Sharing Deal To Be Announced On Sunday': BJP

'Final NDA Seat-Sharing Deal To Be Announced On Sunday': BJP

'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor

'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor

Bihar Elections 2025: 'I Am Here To Listen To The People Of Raghopur Before Finalising Our...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'I Am Here To Listen To The People Of Raghopur Before Finalising Our...

'Kaise Thumka Laga Rahi Hai!': Young Girl Performs Pole Dance Inside Newly-Inaugurated Patna Metro -...

'Kaise Thumka Laga Rahi Hai!': Young Girl Performs Pole Dance Inside Newly-Inaugurated Patna Metro -...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'The People Are With Nitish Kumar; NDA Government Will Be Formed On November...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'The People Are With Nitish Kumar; NDA Government Will Be Formed On November...