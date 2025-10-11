'Tejashwi Will Face Fate Like Rahul Gandhi In Raghopur': Prashant Kishor | File pic

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that he would trounce RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in his Raghopur assembly seat in the coming assembly election as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had suffered a humiliating defeat in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Kicking off his election campaign from Tejashwi turf, Raghopur, Kishor cricised voters for supporting candidates on caste loyalty and promised change through his party`s initiatives. He also said that the party’s central committee would decide its Raghopur candidate, adding that even he might contest depending on feedback from the area.He also said that Tejashwi would have to contest from two seats if decided to contest election from Raghopur.

Read Also Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Announces He Will Not Contest 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

“Tejashwi’s fate in Raghopur will be the same as that of Rahul Gandhi in 2019 — when the Congress leader fought two seats but ended up losing his stronghold of Amethi,” he remarked.

The JSP is the only party that has released its candidates for the upcoming polls — with 51 names on the first list. No contestants have been named so far from the Raghopur constituency held by Tejashwi in the present assembly.