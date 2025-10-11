 Haryana CM Assures Action Against All Those Responsible
Haryana CM Assures Action Against All Those Responsible

Interacting with newspersons after a BJP event in Panchkula, near here on Saturday, Saini said that this is an unfortunate incident and the government has assured the family that justice will be delivered in the case. Action will be taken against all those responsible, he said, adding that there should not be any politics on such issues.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | IANS

Chandigarh: Even as Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini in his first reaction to the senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s alleged suicide, said that it was an unfortunate incident and assured justice to the family of the deceased police officer, several more political leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, visited Kumar’s family to condole his death.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who visited Kumar’s family said that he came to pay homage to Kumar and condole his wife (Amneet) who is daughter of Punjab. ``The Haryana government must take stern action against all those responsible for Kumar’s death, irrespective of their top posts’’, he said.

Stating that it was a case of shocking caste discrimination, Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala who visited Kumar’s family said that it reflected systemic and caste-based discrimination within the state governance and police setup.

A Congress delegation led by Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda also visited Kumar’s family to pay tributes and read the condolence message sent by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi.

He said reports of a post-mortem being conducted without the family's consent are unfortunate and unacceptable. He said that ``if a senior and promising IPS officer of the rank of ADGP is forced to take such a step as suicide, we can only imagine what must be going on’’.

The delegation included former Haryana Pradesh Congress president Udai Bhan, MP Varun Mulana and several MLAs including Nirmal Singh, Geeta Bhukkal, Shakuntala Khatak and Naresh Selwal, besides other leaders.

Meanwhile, Punjab MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also visited Kumar’s family said that he “did not die by suicide but was martyred for standing up for Dalits and the poor”.

