'We Should Not Have Invited...': Shama Mohamed Over Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi's PC With No Women Journalists - VIDEO

Congress leader Shama Mohamed | X @drshamamohd

New Delhi, October 11: Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Saturday criticised the Narendra Modi government for allowing Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to hold a press conference in New Delhi where no women journalists were present.

Calling it a “shameful moment” for Indian diplomacy, Shama said, “We should not have invited the foreign minister of a country that is run by men who are against women. They don’t allow women to attend school, access healthcare, or enjoy basic rights. Our diplomacy has fallen so low that we need to invite such people.”

She also questioned the Indian government’s silence on the exclusion of women journalists. “Every press conference features both women and men journalists. Why didn’t the government of India tell them clearly that our women journalists will also attend? Even if it was held at their embassy, they should follow the rules of the host country,” Shama added.

This was Amir Khan Muttaqi’s first visit to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. He is on a six-day official visit and met several Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday.

However, after their meeting, no joint press briefing was held. Instead, the Afghan embassy organised a separate media interaction attended only by selected male journalists and embassy officials. Reports suggest that women journalists who tried to attend were denied entry. The incident sparked outrage. Opposition leaders are also slamming the government over the incident.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the government. She said, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India. If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to the other, then how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra said, "Govt has dishonoured every single Indian woman by allowing Taliban minister to exclude women journalists from presser. Shameful bunch of spineless hypocrites."