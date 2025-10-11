 Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Rohtak SP Replaced
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Rohtak SP Replaced

Family continues to refuse autopsy

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Haryana IPS Officer's Suicide: Rohtak SP Replaced

Chandigarh: Four days after the family sought action over senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s death by suicide due to alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment, the Haryana government on Saturday replaced Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narenddra Bijarniya with Surinder Bhoria.

Bijarniya’s posting orders would be issued separately, the order said. Narcotics Bureau SP Surinder Bhoria has been appointed as the new SP, Rohtak in Bijarniya’s place. There was no information about any decision about the DGP Shatrujeet Kapur in the case. They - DGP Kapur and SP Bijariniya - have been named as the key accused in the complaint lodged by Kumar's wife Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer in Haryana.

Even though the family members had initially pressed for the immediate arrest of the DGP Kapur and SP Rohtak, Bijarniya, they agreed for their removal after Chandigarh police registered an FIR in the case. They, however, still demanded that they be removed from their positions and sent on long leave.

It may be recalled that the 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, police training centre, Sunaria, Rohtak on September 25 last, died by suicide at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7, leaving the state police force in shock.

In his suicide note he accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, of Haryana police, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’, which drove him to take the extreme step.

FAMILY CONTINUES TO REFUSE AUTOPSY

Meanwhile, stalemate over the autopsy on the deceased officer continued on the fourth day after Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his residence. The same was put on hold reportedly due to some miscommunication between the family and Chandigarh police.

The family members held that the body of the deceased officer was shifted from General Hospital, Sector 16 to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Saturday morning without their knowledge. Amneet, wife of Kumar, had informed the police that their two daughters wished to see the body and pay their last respects, though the police reportedly misinterpreted the conversation.

According to reports, Amneet also got upset noticing the ``rush created by the Chandigarh police’’ to conduct the post mortem without showing any dignity in handling the body of her husband.

