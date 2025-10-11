Haryana IPS Officer 'Suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Transferred Days After Being Named In Y Puran Kumar's Death Case

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Transferred Days After Being Named In Y Puran Kumar's Death Case (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Days after Haryana's senior police officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide at his residence, the state government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya on Saturday. Notably, it was the first action taken by the Nayab Singh Saini government in the Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case.

Meanwhile, 2014 batch IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoriya has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP. The government has not yet issued posting orders for Bijarniya.

The development came after the deceased IPS officer’s wife, Amneet Puran Kumar (IAS), filed a formal complaint at the police station. In the complaint, she reportedly named Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor, the Rohtak SSP, and other senior officers, alleging abetment to suicide.

FIRs were lodged against 13 police officers after Amneet’s complaint, reported India Today.

Earlier in the day, Kumar’s body was shifted to the PGI here for autopsy. The IPS officer’s body was shifted in the morning from the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda told the media that the post-mortem examination would be conducted at the PGI.

On Thursday, Amneet, in a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has sought justice for her husband and expressed anguish over what she described as a "grave injustice" and "complete administrative inaction" even after more than 48 hours of her husband's death.

In an eight-page "suicide note", Puran Kumar reportedly accused nine serving IPS officers of the Haryana Police, a retired IPS officer, and three retired IAS officers of "caste-based discrimination".

The serving officers included the Haryana DGP and Bijarniya. After the FIR was filed in connection with thecase, the deceased IPS officer’s family alleged that charges under Sections related to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and abetment to suicide are yet to be added despite the recovery of the signed "final note", reported ANI.

It was also alleged that the officials accused by Kumar in his "note" were not named in the FIR. Kumar's wife also wrote to Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, questioning "incomplete information" in the FIR and demanded it be corrected "to accurately reflect the names of all accused". She said "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" have been added in the FIR and it needed to be amended, reported the news agency.

On Tuesday, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence with his service revolver and left behind a "final note".