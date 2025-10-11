UP News: Wild Jackal Attacks Ramleela Audience In Kasganj, Eight Injured |

A wild jackal caused panic during a Ramleela performance in Lahara village under Soron police station on the night of October 10, injuring eight people, including children and elderly women.

The sudden attack by the animal sent the crowd into chaos.

The injured were rushed to a community health center for treatment. In addition to targeting people, the jackal also attacked two domestic animals, a cow and a buffalo. Local police stepped in to maintain order while the forest department was alerted to capture the jackal.

Villagers have been advised to remain vigilant and avoid going out after dark until the animal is caught. Authorities are monitoring the area closely to prevent further incidents.

The incident comes amid similar reports of wild animals entering populated areas in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns over human-animal encounters during festivals and community gatherings.