Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding Across Bengaluru, Kolar And Mandya; Several Residential Areas Submerged

Bengaluru, Oct 11: Heavy rains that lashed southern parts of Karnataka in the early hours of Saturday created a flood-like situation in Bengaluru, Kolar, and Mandya districts.

Residents of several upscale localities in Bengaluru including Sarjapur Road, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and even central business districts like Wilson Garden spent sleepless nights as rising water levels inundated homes from around 2 a.m.

Residential layouts among the worst affected

By Saturday afternoon, waterlogging continued in many areas, though the authorities faced fewer challenges as it was a holiday.

Among the most severely affected were Sai Layout in Whitefield, Rainbow Layout on Sarjapur Road, Pioneer Residency at Huskur near Anekal, and Manyatha Tech Park in Hebbal each housing nearly 1,000 residential units.

Water levels rose to over five feet, submerging entire ground floors and disrupting normal life.

Central Bengaluru sees stormwater drain overflow

In Wilson Garden, heavy rainfall caused two stormwater drains to overflow, flooding adjacent residential lanes and adding to the city’s woes.

Officials said that water pumps were deployed in several low-lying areas to drain accumulated water, while BBMP and fire personnel worked through the day to restore mobility.

Kolar and Mandya hit by breaches and crop loss

The impact of the rains extended beyond Bengaluru. Kolar and Mandya districts also experienced flooding as tanks and canals breached due to excessive rainfall.

In Kolar town, two residential areas were inundated, while the KHB Layout in Mandya town faced severe flooding.

At Dasaraguppe in Srirangapattana taluk, the CDS canal breached, submerging nearby paddy and sugarcane fields, causing significant crop damage.

Authorities monitor situation amid continuous rainfall

Local administrations across the three districts have been put on alert, with teams deployed to clear waterlogged roads and assist affected residents.

Officials have also advised citizens living near water bodies to remain cautious as rainfall is expected to continue in isolated parts of southern Karnataka.