UP Tourism Launches Special Guided Tour From Lucknow To Ayodhya For Deepotsav 2025, Featuring 26 Lakh Diyas And Grand Celebrations

Ayodhya Deepotsav | X

As Ayodhya prepares to glow under the light of 26 lakh diyas, Uttar Pradesh Tourism has introduced a special reason for devotees and travellers to celebrate. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has launched a one-day guided tour from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 19, allowing visitors to witness the grandeur of Deepotsav 2025 without travel concerns.

The initiative follows the strong response to UPSTDC’s weekend guided tours to Naimisharanya and Ayodhya, introduced on World Tourism Day. These tours have attracted around 22 to 25 travellers every weekend, exploring Ayodhya’s spiritual essence. During Durga Puja, the Bengali community enthusiastically filled multiple slots for the Ayodhya trail.

Exclusive one-day journey with complete package

Encouraged by this success, UPSTDC has curated a Deepotsav-exclusive tour. The ₹1,500 package includes transport by Tempo Traveller, meals, refreshments, mineral water, and professional guides. The tour will depart from Hotel Gomti in Lucknow at 11:00 AM on October 19, and bookings can be made through the official website, www.upstdc.co.in.

Travellers will witness the lighting of 26 lakh diyas, aerial drone shows, Maha Aarti, laser projections, and grand eco-friendly fireworks on the banks of the Saryu at Ram ki Paidi. Guides will narrate fascinating stories and legends from the Ramayana, making the journey a living narration of Ayodhya’s divine past.

Tourism officials highlight accessibility and experience

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said Deepotsav is not just a celebration but an emotion that unites people through faith and light. He added that the package allows everyone to experience Ayodhya’s divinity in a convenient and meaningful way.

Special Secretary, Tourism, Eesha Priya, noted that earlier guided tours were appreciated by families and senior citizens. With the Deepotsav package, UPSTDC ensures travellers enjoy Ayodhya’s spiritual charm with comfort, safety, and joy.

Travellers share memorable experiences

Visitors on previous tours praised the initiative. Prakash Mitra, who visited Ayodhya with seven family members on October 5, said: “We had heard of Ayodhya’s magic, but seeing it through UP Tourism’s guided tour made it even more special. Every stop felt like a story unfolding.”

To ease travel, UPSTDC has introduced direct railway station pick-up for Naimisharanya tours, while Ayodhya tours continue from Hotel Gomti. With this initiative, UP Tourism turns pilgrimages into soulful journeys where devotion meets discovery.