 Goa Accident Video: 'Drunk' Teen Crushes Pedestrian While Reversing Car In Panaji; Arrested
Goa Accident Video: 'Drunk' Teen Crushes Pedestrian While Reversing Car In Panaji; Arrested

An 18-year-old allegedly drunk driver was arrested in Panaji, Goa, after his car crushed 50-year-old man while reversing on Tuesday. The incident, caught on camera, saw the teen hit bikes before ramming Joshi, who suffered a leg fracture. Police have filed an FIR and launched an investigation.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
'Drunk' Teen Crushes Pedestrian While Reversing Car; Arrested (Screengrab) | X/@motordave2

Panaji: A shocking incident surfaced from Goa's Panaji, where a pedestrian was crushed reportedly by a car driven by a teen while reversing his car on Tuesday (December 2). The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Mukul Joshi. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online.

At the time of the incident, 18-year-old Shahid Moharram Ansari, who was driving the car, was allegedly drunk, reported The Times of India. He is a resident of Goa's Taleigaon area. The incident took place at around 8 am on December 2.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Video, Viewers Discretion Required):

The teen first hit bikes while reversing and then rammed into Joshi, crushing him. The video shows the victim did not get the time to escape. As per the report, Joshi was shifted to a hospital and suffered a leg fracture.

In the video, it could be seen that a person next to Joshi managed to escape when he saw the car coming. Another video of the incident also surfaced, showing that after Ansari hit bikes, several people gathered at the spot. And at this time, while trying to escape, he reversed the car at high speed and crushed Joshi.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the incident. Public gathered at the spot pulled him out of the car. The police were informed and he was handed over to cops.

article-image

The police said that Ansari was under the influence of alcohol, reported the media house. He works at a spa. The driver was reportedly sent to the North Goa district hospital for an alcohol test.

An FIR has been filed against the driver. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

