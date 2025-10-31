 Disturbing Video Shows Man Runs Car Over Woman While Reversing At High Speed At Residential Society In UP's Greater
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDisturbing Video Shows Man Runs Car Over Woman While Reversing At High Speed At Residential Society In UP's Greater

Disturbing Video Shows Man Runs Car Over Woman While Reversing At High Speed At Residential Society In UP's Greater

A speeding car ran over a woman on October 27 in Greater Noida. The incident, which took place when the driver was reversing the car at a high speed at 16th Avenue society in Gaur City-2, was caught on CCTV.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Man Runs Car Over Woman While Reversing At High Speed At Residential Society In UP's Greater (Screengrab) | X

Noida: A shocking incident of rash driving surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a speeding car ran over a woman on October 27. The incident, which took place when the driver was reversing the car at a high speed at 16th Avenue society in Gaur City-2 , was caught on CCTV and the disturbing video surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that a white-coloured car ran over the woman at the parking lot of the society. Due to the high speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and by the time the brakes were applied, the car had already hit the woman.

Visuals Of The Incident:

After the incident, locals gathered at the spot. The woman was rushed to a hospital. She sustained critical injuries. Both her legs were reportedly fractured.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Partners With US-Based Atomics Aeronautical Systems To Manufacture Aircraft Systems For Indian Army
Infrastructure Major Larsen & Toubro Partners With US-Based Atomics Aeronautical Systems To Manufacture Aircraft Systems For Indian Army
West Bengal: Petition In Calcutta High Court Seeks Court-Monitored Special Intensive Revision Of Voters’ List
West Bengal: Petition In Calcutta High Court Seeks Court-Monitored Special Intensive Revision Of Voters’ List
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Selects Firm For Kamathipura Redevelopment Project, Awaits State Nod
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Selects Firm For Kamathipura Redevelopment Project, Awaits State Nod

After the video went viral, the police swung into action and ceased the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody. A case has also been registered at Bisrakh police station. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The identity of the accused driver is not yet revealed by the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Petition In Calcutta High Court Seeks Court-Monitored Special Intensive Revision Of...

West Bengal: Petition In Calcutta High Court Seeks Court-Monitored Special Intensive Revision Of...

Ind vs Aus Women's World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues' Childhood Pictures: 'Chotu Jemi' Always Dreamed...

Ind vs Aus Women's World Cup Star Jemimah Rodrigues' Childhood Pictures: 'Chotu Jemi' Always Dreamed...

At Ekta Diwas Parade, PM Modi Says Congress Furthered British Agenda By Partitioning Vande Mataram...

At Ekta Diwas Parade, PM Modi Says Congress Furthered British Agenda By Partitioning Vande Mataram...

Delhi High Court Upholds Eviction Of Daughter-In-Law, Says Senior Citizens Have Right To Peaceful...

Delhi High Court Upholds Eviction Of Daughter-In-Law, Says Senior Citizens Have Right To Peaceful...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 31, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...