Disturbing Video Shows Man Runs Car Over Woman While Reversing At High Speed At Residential Society In UP's Greater

Noida: A shocking incident of rash driving surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a speeding car ran over a woman on October 27. The incident, which took place when the driver was reversing the car at a high speed at 16th Avenue society in Gaur City-2 , was caught on CCTV and the disturbing video surfaced online.

In the video, it could be seen that a white-coloured car ran over the woman at the parking lot of the society. Due to the high speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and by the time the brakes were applied, the car had already hit the woman.

Visuals Of The Incident:

After the incident, locals gathered at the spot. The woman was rushed to a hospital. She sustained critical injuries. Both her legs were reportedly fractured.

After the video went viral, the police swung into action and ceased the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was also taken into custody. A case has also been registered at Bisrakh police station. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The identity of the accused driver is not yet revealed by the police.