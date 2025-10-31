Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days

A young mother and her toddler son were held captive in a dark room without food, water, electricity, or even a toilet for ten straight days after she allegedly refused to sleep with her brother-in-law.

The chilling ordeal unfolded in this quiet West Godavari town after the 25-year-old woman, who had been married to Ranjith two years earlier, stood her ground against her in-laws' twisted demand.

According to reports, the woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law pressured her to "keep Praveen happy" in the hope of having a baby boy. When she refused, the harassment turned brutal. Praveen had been married for nearly eight years but did not have a son.

According to reports, the woman and her son were locked in a room with no electricity. She was denied food, water, and even access to a bathroom.

The nightmare ended only when the case reached the State Human Rights Commission. Police arrived at the house and released the woman from captivity. The family members were taken into custody.