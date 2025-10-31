 Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days

Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days

The woman has alleged that her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law pressured her to "keep Praveen happy" in the hope of having a baby boy. When she refused, the harassment turned brutal.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

A young mother and her toddler son were held captive in a dark room without food, water, electricity, or even a toilet for ten straight days after she allegedly refused to sleep with her brother-in-law.

The chilling ordeal unfolded in this quiet West Godavari town after the 25-year-old woman, who had been married to Ranjith two years earlier, stood her ground against her in-laws' twisted demand.

According to reports, the woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law pressured her to "keep Praveen happy" in the hope of having a baby boy. When she refused, the harassment turned brutal. Praveen had been married for nearly eight years but did not have a son.

Read Also
Mayawati’s Niece Files FIR Against Husband, Claims 'He Became Impotent Due To Steroids, In-Laws...
article-image

According to reports, the woman and her son were locked in a room with no electricity. She was denied food, water, and even access to a bathroom.

FPJ Shorts
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
SIO Welcomes Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive To Expedite PhD Fellowship Advertisements
SIO Welcomes Deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Directive To Expedite PhD Fellowship Advertisements
Powai Hostage Case: How Filmmaker Rohit Arya Turned A Film Shoot Into A Crime Scene
Powai Hostage Case: How Filmmaker Rohit Arya Turned A Film Shoot Into A Crime Scene

The nightmare ended only when the case reached the State Human Rights Commission. Police arrived at the house and released the woman from captivity. The family members were taken into custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore...

VIDEO: DMK, Allies Slam PM Modi Over Remarks Against Tamils And Biharis, Accuse Him Of Spreading...

VIDEO: DMK, Allies Slam PM Modi Over Remarks Against Tamils And Biharis, Accuse Him Of Spreading...

Battle For Bihar: How Will New Players Impact Traditional Alliances? | FPJ Exclusive

Battle For Bihar: How Will New Players Impact Traditional Alliances? | FPJ Exclusive

Rajasthan News: NIA, ATS Detain Five Suspects Including Three Clerics In Raids Over Suspected Terror...

Rajasthan News: NIA, ATS Detain Five Suspects Including Three Clerics In Raids Over Suspected Terror...

Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days

Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days