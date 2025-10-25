 UP Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Runs Over People In Agra; 5 Dead, 2 Injured | Video
At least five people reportedly lost their lives after a speeding SUV ran over them in Agra on Friday night. Cops have seized the vehicle. It is still not clear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Speeding Car Loses Control, Runs Over People In Agra; 5 Dead, 2 Injured | X/@Cyber_Huntss

Agra: At least five people reportedly lost their lives after a speeding SUV ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday night. Two others were also reportedly injured in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21).

The five people who died in the incident were initially critically injured. They were rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival. The driver of the Tata Nexon lost control. The mini SUV first rammed into a bike and then it hit a divider before running over the people, reported NDTV, quoting officials.

Visuals From The Spot:

The vehicle then reportedly rammed into a wall. The car was completely damaged in the accident. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered in the matter.

"An accident occurred in the New Agra police station area. Five people, including four men and one woman, were brought to the SN (Sarijini Naidu) Medical College...The doctors declared everyone dead...A case is being registered at the related police station at the request of the family members," said ACP Agra, Sheshmani Upadhyay, as quoted by ANI.

An eyewitness told the media house that at the time of the incident, he was sitting in his show. He further said that he heard a loud noise of the accident.

article-image

"We pulled people out from under the car. The injured were in very critical condition and were taken to the hospital," the eyewitness said as quoted by NDTV. According to the report, the people present at the spot pulled the driver out of the vehicle and thrashed him before he was arrested by the police. The incident gripped panic among the locals.

Cops have seized the vehicle. It is still not clear whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

